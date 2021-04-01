GOLF
Conners flies under the radar
Corey Conners might be the defending champion at this week’s Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, but that did not make him any more recognizable when he checked into his hotel — even if his image was on every room key. The Canadian, who won the event after making the field as a Monday qualifier, said he even made a comment to the woman who handed over the room key that showed him holding the trophy from 2019, but she never caught on. “Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who’s got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week,” Conners said. “I obviously had my mask on and a hat, and I think a sweatshirt, so she probably didn’t put two and two together, but it’s pretty cool, a nice touch. Happy it’s me on there and hopefully can be on there again,” he said.
FOOTBALL
NFL season extended
The NFL’s regular season is to be expanded to include 17 games from this year, a much-anticipated move that follows the league’s record-breaking media rights deals announced earlier this month. A statement from the NFL said that each team would now play 17 regular-season games and three pre-season games for the first time, the first change to the season’s structure since 1978. “This is a monumental moment in NFL history... and one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. The 17th game would see teams from opposing conferences playing the team that finished in the same place from the corresponding division this year, with American Football Conference teams being the home team.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Hooker guilty in testicle case
Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan has been suspended for 10 matches and fined ￡250 (US$344) after being found guilty of “attacking an opponent’s testicles” for the second time in 18 months, the Rugby Football League said. The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of the Bulls’ Challenge Cup second-round loss to Featherstone Rovers on March 21. Flanagan, who was handed an eight-match ban for a similar offense in August 2019, pleaded not guilty to the charge. A Grade F charge is the most serious grading open to the Rugby Football League’s match review panel and carries a minimum suspension of eight matches.
SOCCER
Japan celebrate 14-0 win
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised his side’s ruthlessness after they recorded their biggest win in FIFA World Cup qualifying with Tuesday’s 14-0 thrashing of Mongolia. The win fell one goal short of matching their all-time record, a 15-0 victory over the Philippines in Olympic qualifying in 1967, but Moriyasu was delighted with the way his side had taken Mongolia apart in the Group F match behind closed doors at Chiba’s Fukuda Denshi Arena. “The players were focused on what they could accomplish rather than thinking about their opponent,” Moriyasu said. “In the middle of the game we changed our system, and I’m glad the players who came on for the first time did so well.”
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not