World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday advanced to the semi-finals of the Miami Open as Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament.
Barty battled through her third three-setter of the tournament to oust seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in 2 hours and 16 minutes on the Grandstand Court.
The Australian is to face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semi-finals following her gruelling 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win. Fifth seed Svitolina advanced to the last four after defeating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-2.
Photo: EPA-EFE
After taking a close first set, Barty appeared to be on the brink of victory after grabbing a 3-1 lead in the second-set tiebreak.
However, Sabalenka staged a superb recovery to snatch the tiebreak 7-5, forcing a decisive third set.
Barty regrouped in the third though, and with Sabalenka clearly in pain clutching her stomach, rammed home her advantage to complete a deserved win.
Photo:EPA-EFE
The victory leaves Barty one semi-final win away from retaining her world No. 1 ranking, although the Australian insisted she was not preoccupied with holding on to top spot.
“It’s an amazing thing to be No. 1 in the world at the moment, but I promise you that’s not what makes me happy,” Barty said. “It’s a focus of course. I want to try to do the best that I can, but it’s not a distraction or a pressure in any way.”
Medvedev had an easier ride in the men’s tournament, easing past Frances Tiafoe of the US in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Medvedev hammered down 11 aces in the win, breaking Tiafoe three times en route to victory.
Medvedev is to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight after the Spaniard eliminated John Isner in three sets to avenge his 2019 quarter-final loss in Miami.
Bautista Agut saved a match point at 5-6 down in the third set tie-break to claim a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) win.
“I think I played a brilliant set the first set, and then with John you feel always under pressure,” Bautista Agut said. “It was a really tough fight until the last point.”
The biggest upset of the day saw world No. 87 Sebastian Korda continue his giant-killing run by knocking out Argentina’s fifth seed Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
“I played an incredible match today,” said Korda, the Florida-born son of former Australian Open champion Petre Korda.
“I think mentally I was great out there. I stayed calm. Even when in the tight situations I believed in myself and I went for it,” the 20-year-old added.
Korda will face Russia’s fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the last eight. Rublev reached the quarters with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Marin Cilic.
In other last 16 matches, Italy’s 21st-seeded Jannik Sinner downed Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight.
It is the first time the 19-year-old has reached the quarter-finals of an ATP Masters event.
“For me it means a lot,” Sinner said. “The first goal is always trying to improve day after day, going on practice courts and then when you have sometimes good results, it makes you happy.”
Sinner will play 32nd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals. Bublik advanced to the last eight with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 win over 22nd-seeded Taylor Fritz of the US.
Elsewhere, Polish 26th seed Hubert Hurkacz upset Canada’s 12th-seeded Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to advance to a last eight meeting with second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who earned a 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.
