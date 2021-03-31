Flyers rally to 4-3 win, as Sabres’ losing skid hits 18

AP, BUFFALO, New York





Ivan Provorov set up Sean Couturier’s tying goal with 1 minute, 29 seconds left and then scored 42 seconds into overtime, helping the Philadelphia Flyers to overcome a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ winless skid to 18.

The Sabres’ 0-15-3 streak matches the 18th-longest in NHL history, and is the worst since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 in the 2003-2004 season.

The Flyers’ Kevin Hayes and Claude Giroux scored 10 minutes apart in the third period, while Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots.

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier, front, celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres in their NHL game at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Monday. Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY

Philadelphia, coming off a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday last week, won consecutive games for the first time since capping a three-game winning streak with back-to-back 3-0 wins over Buffalo on Feb. 27 and 28.

“I think when you’re down a few goals, obviously you rely on your offensive guys to make a difference,” Couturier said. “We found a way to do that tonight, but like I said: We can’t put ourselves in those situations too often and expect to win many games.”

Provorov’s decisive goal came on a two-on-one break after Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin turned the puck over in the Philadelphia end. Set up by a pass from Travis Konecny, Provorov drove to the net from the left wing and slipped a shot under goaltender Linus Ullmark’s pads.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Sharks 4, Wild 3 (SO)

‧ Golden Knights 4, Kings 1

‧ Avalanche 5, Ducks 2

‧ Jets 5, Flames 1

‧ Penguins 2, Islanders 1

‧ Oilers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)