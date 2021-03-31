Russell Westbrook had 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, helping the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Westbrook also claimed the franchise career triple-double record in just his 38th game with the Wizards, this one coming while teammate and NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal sat out with a bruised hip.
Darrell Walker had 15 triple-doubles in 283 games for Washington between 1987 and 1991.
Photo: AP
“He does things that I’ve never seen,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Westbrook, who he previously coached at Oklahoma City. “He’s a winner, man. He fights. He’s not perfect — and a lot of times the geniuses want to look at the things that he doesn’t do well, but sometimes they forget about the other things that he does well.”
Rui Hachimura scored 26 points and Chandler Hutchison had 18 in his debut with the Wizards, who won their second straight game after losing eight of nine.
Domantas Sabonis had 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who lost their second in six games.
Indiana entered in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of Chicago for the 10th and final play-in spot. The Pacers are now four games ahead of the Wizards, who began the day in 13th.
Malcolm Brogdon added 26 points for Indiana, who were out-rebounded 55-37.
“Not good enough,” Brogdon said of the team performance. “They played harder.”
Neither team led by more than six points until the final quarter.
Westbrook and the Wizards outscored the Pacers 22-8 over the last 5 minutes, 47 seconds, a stretch that began with a 13-0 run.
Westbrook’s feed inside to Hachimura gave Washington the lead for good with 4:37 to play.
He followed that with two spot-up three-pointers over Myles Turner, the second one from the right wing, giving Washington its largest advantage to that point, 128-120, with 44.8 seconds to play.
“He shot it well from the arc today and obviously everywhere, and passed it well,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said of Westbrook. “It was one of those games tonight that didn’t go our way.”
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ Heat 98, Knicks 88
‧ Clippers 129, Bucks 105
‧ Mavericks 127, Thunder 106
‧ Nets 112, Timberwolves 107
‧ Pelicans 115, Celtics 109
‧ Grizzlies 120, Rockets 110
‧ Pistons 118, Raptors 104
‧ Kings 132, Spurs 115
‧ Jazz 114, Cavaliers 75
‧ Warriors 116, Bulls 102
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: Germany lined up with T-shirts that spelled out ‘human rights’ before their game amid concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday made a winning return to international soccer with Sweden after nearly five years away, as Germany came out for human rights in their opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016. The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts
World Rugby yesterday received widespread support for backing plans to include two Pacific island teams in Super Rugby, with claims it could change the face of the international game. Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo said that the concept could transform rugby union in the Pacific, where there is immense playing talent, but scarce financial resources to prevent top stars moving overseas. “This will be massive exposure playing against some of the world’s best on a constant basis... a sleeping giant will be awoken!!” Nadolo wrote on Twitter. Pacific Rugby Players’ Welfare estimates that about 20 percent of all professional players come from islander backgrounds. However,