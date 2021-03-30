Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales overcame a slow start to win the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday in an exhilarating race where defending world champion Joan Mir lost out on a podium on the final lap to Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia.
Mir, who started 10th on the grid, steadily made his way through the field, but went wide on the final corner, allowing Pramac Racing’s Zarco and pole sitter Bagnaia of Ducati to beat him on the straight with their superior engine speed.
Bagnaia and teammate Jack Miller were quick off the line at the start, while Zarco and his teammate, Jorge Martin, took up positions to make it a Ducati-powered top four in the opening lap, as the Yamahas fell back.
Zarco overtook Miller to move into second, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo moved up in a battle for third.
Vinales, who started on the front row, picked off Miller to move up to fourth.
While the Yamahas were not as fast as the Ducatis on the straights, Vinales was able to find more speed and grip on the corners. He first overtook Zarco before taking the race lead from Bagnaia with eight laps to go.
“The start didn’t go well, but after that, I felt the potential. I was saving tires to find the right moment,” Vinales said. “I tried to be very smart, very calm — and chose the right place to push.”
Tire trouble almost took out Zarco.
“The end was difficult,” Zarco said. “I tried to catch Vinales, but I was sliding a lot. At the end, Mir cut me back, but thanks to my engine, I was able to finish second.”
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: Germany lined up with T-shirts that spelled out ‘human rights’ before their game amid concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday made a winning return to international soccer with Sweden after nearly five years away, as Germany came out for human rights in their opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016. The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts
World Rugby yesterday received widespread support for backing plans to include two Pacific island teams in Super Rugby, with claims it could change the face of the international game. Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo said that the concept could transform rugby union in the Pacific, where there is immense playing talent, but scarce financial resources to prevent top stars moving overseas. “This will be massive exposure playing against some of the world’s best on a constant basis... a sleeping giant will be awoken!!” Nadolo wrote on Twitter. Pacific Rugby Players’ Welfare estimates that about 20 percent of all professional players come from islander backgrounds. However,