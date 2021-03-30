Italy extend perfect qualifying streak in Sophia

AP, SOFIA





With a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 matches in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying and now two for two in FIFA World Cup qualifying, Italy have bounced back from their failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Italy on Sunday beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Sophia, with goals from Andrea Belotti and Manuel Locatelli to follow up on a victory over Northern Ireland on Friday last week.

Having qualified for the UEFA Nations League final four, Italy extended their overall unbeaten streak to 24 matches.

Italy’s Federico Chiesa, center, is tackled by Bulgaria’s Daniel Dimov, left, and Vasil Bozhikov, second left, in their FIFA World Cup qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Italy moved to the top of Group C, ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Switzerland beat visiting Lithuania 1-0 with an early goal from Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

The start of the Switzerland-Lithuania game was delayed, apparently because one of the goals was not regulation size.

Belotti earned a first-half penalty following what appeared to be a light foul from Daniel Dimov after a throughball from Lorenzo Insigne.

Belotti then blasted the spot-kick inside the left past, beyond the reach of Plamen Iliev, even though the goalkeeper lunged in the right direction.

Belotti celebrated by making a V-sign for “Vittoria,” his daughter, who was born last month.

“The celebration was for my daughter,” Belotti said. “I didn’t get to meet her for two weeks.”

Italy protested for another penalty in the second half after more — harder — contact with Belotti, but the referee signaled to play on.

Belotti then hit the post after lobbing over the goalkeeper, and fired the rebound over the bar.

Locatelli, a second-half substitute, curled in a shot after a well-worked team move that began with a backheel pass from Marco Verratti. It was the 23-year-old Locatelli’s first national team goal.

It marked Italy’s first win in Bulgaria on their fifth attempt, following three draws and a loss.

“All games are very difficult, especially when you play squads like Bulgaria, who put everyone behind the ball and rely on counterattacks,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Bulgaria and Lithuania remained without any points.

Tomorrow, Italy visit Lithuania and Northern Ireland host Bulgaria.