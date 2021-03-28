SOCCER
Lazio fined, boss banned
SS Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been banned for seven months and the club fined 150,000 euros (US$177,367) for breaking COVID-19 rules, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday. Club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia were also suspended for 12 months each, but the Roman club escaped a Serie A points deduction. Lazio said in a statement that they would appeal the decision. Lazio were accused of failing to alert local health authorities when eight staff tested positive in late October last year, on the eve of a Champions League match in Bruges, and then in November last year, before another Champions League match in St Petersburg. The federation also criticized Lazio for “not having prevented” three players from taking part in a squad training session on Nov. 3 last year, despite a positive test the day before.
OLYMPICS
Ex-official under fire again
Former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last month as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee over comments criticized as sexist, yesterday came under fire for another remark deemed disrespectful to women. Mori, speaking late on Friday at a party for a politician at a Tokyo hotel, referred to the politician’s aide as “way too old to be called a woman.” He called her “obachan,” which means “old mama” in Japanese, and told the audience she was “astonishing.” “He is incurable,” Isoko Mochizuki, reporter for the Tokyo Shimbun, wrote on Twitter. “He has made yet another remark discriminatory toward women.” Others online wrote that Mori had not repented and one said sarcastically that he deserved a gold medal for sexism.
BASEBALL
Rodriguez out for opener
Boston Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has to wait a little longer before returning to a big league mound. The Red Sox on Friday scratched Rodriguez as their opening day starter because of a “dead arm.” Nathan Eovaldi is instead to face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday next week. Manager Alex Cora said that Rodriguez missed a bullpen session on Wednesday, two days after lasting just two innings in a spring training start. He played catch on Thursday and felt fine, and Cora said that Rodriguez was to have a bullpen session yesterday. Rodriguez went 19-6 for Boston.
SOCCER
Woman officiates qualifier
A 32-year-old Philadelphia native on Thursday became the first woman to work as an on-field official for a World Cup qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Kathryn Nesbitt ran the sidelines as an assistant referee when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando, Florida. Nesbitt disappeared into the background as much as one can while working in a yellow jersey and black shorts, an orange and yellow flag in her hands. “I’m hoping that people will bring her to the men’s World Cup in a couple of years instead of the Women’s World Cup — actually both,” said Rick Eddy, US Soccer’s director of referee development. “If FIFA really wants to make a stand towards saying they’re supporting women, here’s their opportunity.”
