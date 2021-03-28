Most teams would be fazed during a four-game losing streak and without two MVP-caliber players in the lineup, but not Montrezl Harrell and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Harrell on Friday had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season as the Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86.
It is the Lakers’ first win since LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined. James has missed four games after spraining his right ankle on Saturday last week against the Atlanta Hawks, and Davis has not played since the middle of last month due to a right calf strain.
Photo: AP
“I don’t think we felt tension. We were more disappointed about falling behind early,” said Harrell, who has three double-doubles in the past five games. “We have to play next man up. We can’t look forward to two to three weeks or whenever they come back. We’re not just looking to hold on or keep our head above water. We’re looking to get wins.”
Los Angeles trailed 51-44 at halftime before seizing control in the third quarter, scoring 19 of the first 21 points. Harrell and Dennis Schroder scored five points apiece during the run.
Schroder also had a big defensive play when he blocked Darius Garland’s breakaway layup to help the Lakers hold on to a 57-53 lead.
The Lakers shot 11 of 19 from the field and held the Cavaliers to 3-of-21 shooting in taking a 72-61 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lakers largest lead was 19 points in the fourth quarter. Schroder had 17 points and Talen Horton-Tucker added 15.
It is the 11th time this season Los Angeles have won after trailing by double digits.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Nets 113, Pistons 111
‧ Celtics 122, Bucks 114
‧ Suns 104, Raptors 100
‧ Nuggets 113, Pelicans 108
‧ Timberwolves 107, Rockets 101
‧ Trail Blazers 112, Magic 105
‧ Hornets 110, Heat 105
‧ Pacers 109, Mavericks 94
‧ Jazz 117, Grizzlies 114
‧ Hawks 124, Warriors 108
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
DEVASTATING BLOW: With James facing an extended layoff, the already short-staffed Lakers have to change their mindset to remain champions, their coach said LeBron James on Saturday crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a right ankle injury that could sideline the NBA superstar indefinitely. The Lakers superstar collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle. The 36-year-old returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration. ESPN later reported that a magnetic resonance imaging scan revealed a high ankle sprain and that James faced an “indefinite” injury layoff. Depending