Los Angeles rally past Cavaliers to snap losing streak

AP, LOS ANGELES





Most teams would be fazed during a four-game losing streak and without two MVP-caliber players in the lineup, but not Montrezl Harrell and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harrell on Friday had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season as the Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86.

It is the Lakers’ first win since LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined. James has missed four games after spraining his right ankle on Saturday last week against the Atlanta Hawks, and Davis has not played since the middle of last month due to a right calf strain.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell, right, shoots as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen defends during their NBA game on Friday in Los Angeles. Photo: AP

“I don’t think we felt tension. We were more disappointed about falling behind early,” said Harrell, who has three double-doubles in the past five games. “We have to play next man up. We can’t look forward to two to three weeks or whenever they come back. We’re not just looking to hold on or keep our head above water. We’re looking to get wins.”

Los Angeles trailed 51-44 at halftime before seizing control in the third quarter, scoring 19 of the first 21 points. Harrell and Dennis Schroder scored five points apiece during the run.

Schroder also had a big defensive play when he blocked Darius Garland’s breakaway layup to help the Lakers hold on to a 57-53 lead.

The Lakers shot 11 of 19 from the field and held the Cavaliers to 3-of-21 shooting in taking a 72-61 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Lakers largest lead was 19 points in the fourth quarter. Schroder had 17 points and Talen Horton-Tucker added 15.

It is the 11th time this season Los Angeles have won after trailing by double digits.

