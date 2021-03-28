When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Brazilian soccer to take a break, referee Igor Benevenuto faced an uncertain future with less income.
So Benevenuto took one of the few jobs that were still in high demand in his countryside city of Sete Lagoas — as a nurse at a public hospital filled with COVID-19 patients.
Benevenuto, 40, graduated nursing school in 2012, but opted to work as a soccer referee as his main career.
Photo: AP
Because Brazilian referees are paid by the match and most are only semi-professional, he also held a job as a parliamentary aide at the Belo Horizonte city council.
When the pandemic hit, Benevenuto quit his daytime job and applied for a position at the coronavirus wing of a small hospital, working there between April and October last year.
He went from making decisions on the soccer pitch that could affect the outcome of a game, to making decisions on the night shift that were about life or death.
“It was a desperate scene every day,” Benevenuto said. “People were desperate to breathe. We pumped the oxygen and often it didn’t work at all. We did the intubation and then patients went into cardiac arrest. Then we had to do the maneuver to resurrect, some came back, others didn’t. Anguished families all over. It was a milestone in my life.”
More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, with part of the country’s healthcare system in collapse since last week. Benevenuto saw firsthand how hospitals have struggled to deal with the flood of patients.
“I saw a 17-year-old asthmatic that died within minutes. It was so shocking,” Benevenuto said. “There was also the young man that came with his grandmother. He didn’t bring her earlier because she didn’t want to come. She arrived dead, we couldn’t do anything. I was raised by my grandmother, so I cried along” with him.
After Brazilian soccer was halted in March last year, some professional leagues resumed in June, as the pandemic waned.
Although conflicted about it, Benevenuto returned to refereeing, but kept working as a nurse for another 90 days, holding two jobs.
His work as a video assistant referee assistant in the Brazilian championship was good enough to earn him a FIFA badge in December last year.
For the three months he kept both jobs, Benevenuto had to stay by himself in hotels, hold pre-match meetings with his colleagues by video and arrive home after games ready to go to another shift at the hospital. After every trip, he took a COVID-19 test.
In November last year, shortly after he refereed a 1-1 draw between Goias and Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian championship, his test came back positive.
“I was very scared, the first four days [with the virus] were horrible. I could barely get out of bed, speak more than four words,” Benevenuto said. “I couldn’t walk around the block with my dog... I couldn’t handle training. How could I handle a match?”
His mental strength helped him recover, Benevenuto said.
His first match back on Dec. 13 last year, a second-division game between Brasil de Pelotas and Guarani, was grueling. Still, he covered 12km during the game, more than many players.
By then he was no longer working as a nurse, but the experience had changed him as a referee.
“Today I am more understanding of the players, more tolerant,” he said. “I know how to speak to them. Before I was more aggressive, harsh. That changed completely, and people noticed. I am lighter. I enjoy that moment of the match, because I don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
DEVASTATING BLOW: With James facing an extended layoff, the already short-staffed Lakers have to change their mindset to remain champions, their coach said LeBron James on Saturday crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a right ankle injury that could sideline the NBA superstar indefinitely. The Lakers superstar collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle. The 36-year-old returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration. ESPN later reported that a magnetic resonance imaging scan revealed a high ankle sprain and that James faced an “indefinite” injury layoff. Depending