Wales on Friday won the Six Nations after Scotland beat a “disappointed” France 27-23 for their first victory in Paris since 1999.
Les Bleus needed to score four tries or more and win by at least 21 points to stop Wales claiming the title, but lost when Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe scored five minutes into additional time.
Both sides finished with 14 men after Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was sent off with 10 minutes to play and French substitute Baptiste Serin collected a yellow card three minutes later.
Photo: AFP
“It’s a huge disappointment. We gave a lot over nine weeks,” home captain Charles Ollivon told France Televisions.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was without a host of English-based players with the game outside the Test window and lost No. 8 Matt Fagerson on the eve of the game with an ankle injury
“I’m so proud of the team. They came here with a bit of adversity with not our full squad, an injury to one of our starters, a yellow card, a red card, we had to come back against a very good side,” Townsend told the BBC.
Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie said France’s pre-match boasts were “fuel to the fire” in their victory.
“I wouldn’t say it frustrated us; it fueled us. They were talking about winning by 20 points,” Ritchie said.
“We were confident going into the game. When they start talking about winning by 20 points it’s fuel to the fire,” he added.
As the rain fell at the Stade de France, Brice Dulin showed his side’s intent by taking a quick lineout inside his own 5m within 60 seconds.
After nine minutes Romain Ntamack opened the scoring with a penalty, but the away side dominated the following quarter of an hour.
The visitors’ control and patience was rewarded after 15 minutes as van der Merwe snuck over after two previous pick and goes.
Russell converted before adding a penalty for a 10-3 lead after 20 minutes as Townsend’s men intelligently controlled territory with delicate kicks while France made five early handling errors in greasy conditions.
When the downpour briefly stopped, Galthie’s men took a stranglehold.
Ntamack closed the gap to four points with a penalty before the hosts took the lead.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
DEVASTATING BLOW: With James facing an extended layoff, the already short-staffed Lakers have to change their mindset to remain champions, their coach said LeBron James on Saturday crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a right ankle injury that could sideline the NBA superstar indefinitely. The Lakers superstar collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle. The 36-year-old returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration. ESPN later reported that a magnetic resonance imaging scan revealed a high ankle sprain and that James faced an “indefinite” injury layoff. Depending