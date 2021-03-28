Wales take Six Nations, after Scotland win

AFP, PARIS





Wales on Friday won the Six Nations after Scotland beat a “disappointed” France 27-23 for their first victory in Paris since 1999.

Les Bleus needed to score four tries or more and win by at least 21 points to stop Wales claiming the title, but lost when Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe scored five minutes into additional time.

Both sides finished with 14 men after Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was sent off with 10 minutes to play and French substitute Baptiste Serin collected a yellow card three minutes later.

“It’s a huge disappointment. We gave a lot over nine weeks,” home captain Charles Ollivon told France Televisions.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was without a host of English-based players with the game outside the Test window and lost No. 8 Matt Fagerson on the eve of the game with an ankle injury

“I’m so proud of the team. They came here with a bit of adversity with not our full squad, an injury to one of our starters, a yellow card, a red card, we had to come back against a very good side,” Townsend told the BBC.

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie said France’s pre-match boasts were “fuel to the fire” in their victory.

“I wouldn’t say it frustrated us; it fueled us. They were talking about winning by 20 points,” Ritchie said.

“We were confident going into the game. When they start talking about winning by 20 points it’s fuel to the fire,” he added.

As the rain fell at the Stade de France, Brice Dulin showed his side’s intent by taking a quick lineout inside his own 5m within 60 seconds.

After nine minutes Romain Ntamack opened the scoring with a penalty, but the away side dominated the following quarter of an hour.

The visitors’ control and patience was rewarded after 15 minutes as van der Merwe snuck over after two previous pick and goes.

Russell converted before adding a penalty for a 10-3 lead after 20 minutes as Townsend’s men intelligently controlled territory with delicate kicks while France made five early handling errors in greasy conditions.

When the downpour briefly stopped, Galthie’s men took a stranglehold.

Ntamack closed the gap to four points with a penalty before the hosts took the lead.