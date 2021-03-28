Medvedev makes quick work of Lu

AMONG CHAMPIONS: After belting 24 winners, Medvedev has become the second player to reach 15 matches this year, shortly after ascending to the world No. 2 spot

AFP, MIAMI





Daniil Medvedev on Friday celebrated his rise to second in the world with a seamless entry into the Miami Open, trouncing Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in less than an hour.

Russia’s Medvedev needed just 56 minutes to subdue Lu 6-2, 6-2, firing nine aces with just one double fault as he advanced to a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin, a 6-4, 6-2, winner over 30th-seeded American Reilly Opelka.

Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, managed to overcome Sam Querrey on Wednesday in his first-ever victory over the world No. 60 player. The 37-year-old Taiwanese has yet to win consecutive main-draw matches in Miami.

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun Lu returns during his second-round men’s singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. Photo: AFP

Women’s world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, seeded second behind top-ranked Australian Ashleigh Barty, had a tougher time, but conquered her nerves in her first match since winning the Australian Open to beat Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Men’s third seed Alexander Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, became the biggest upset victim so far in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hardcourt tournament, falling 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to 83rd-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.

Medvedev, the top seed in an ATP Masters event for the first time, was all over Lu from the opening game.

He belted 24 winners to become the second player — along with compatriot Andrey Rublev — to reach 15 match wins this year.

Runner-up to top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, Medvedev ascended to No. 2 in the world when he lifted the ATP trophy in Marseille.

Medvedev became the first player outside the “Big Four” of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to rank second in the world since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.

He’s already looking for more.

“The only thing I feel like when you reach something you haven’t done then straight away it doesn’t matter and you want to go further and further,” he said. “I think it’s the same for everybody. I’m happy about my achievement, but only trying to improve every day and want to go further.”

Zverev also arrived in Miami riding a wave of success, having captured the ATP title in Acapulco last week.

Ruusuvuori, 21, rallied to claim one of the biggest wins of his career, turning the tables on Zverev with more aggressive tactics in the second set and posting the second win of his career over a top-10 player.

“I don’t even know myself,” he said of how he managed the reversal. “I wasn’t feeling very comfortable in the first set and I was making a lot of unforced errors, but slowly in the second I was starting to feel a bit better.”

Osaka acknowledged she was feeling some nerves in her first match since she lifted her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

“I would say what I’m most proud of today, just being able to handle my nerves,” she said.

That was a bigger problem than the gusty wind on Grandstand Court at Hard Rock Stadium, where 77th-ranked Tomljanovic twice went up a break in the opening set, but despite an impressive display of power was eventually undone by 24 unforced errors.

Thirteen aces among her 36 winners helped Osaka overcome a slew of unforced errors of her own and set up a third-round meeting with Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic, who surprised Yulia Putintseva, the 26th seed from Kazakhstan, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.