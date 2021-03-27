Jordie Barrett yesterday helped the Hurricanes to a much-needed 30-19 victory over the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Barrett scored all of the Hurricanes’ points — three tries, three conversions and three penalties — as they posted their first win of the season.
The Hurricanes blew a big lead against the Chiefs last week, but managed to hold on against the Highlanders after backing Barrett’s exploits with some strong defense.
“We had to stay mentally strong, not just for periods of the game, but for the full 80 minutes,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said. “When results are going like that you need to bring the love, bring a positive vibe, the boys came out and did the job.”
Barrettput the Hurricanes on the board with a booming, 50m penalty after six minutes.
He then crossed for the opening try, before clinically converting.
The Hurricanes came under pressure after prop Tyrel Lomax was sin-binned for collapsing a scrum, allowing lock Bryn Evans to capitalize with a try, but Barrett hit back with the Hurricanes’ second try to make it 17-7 for the visitors on the stroke of halftime.
He completed his hat-trick when Ngani Laumape put him though shortly after the restart, converting and then adding another long-range penalty to make it 27-7.
The Hurricanes gave away an almost identical lead against the Chiefs and a similar collapse looked possible. Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen scored tries to narrow the gap to 27-19, but Barrett booted his final penalty to seal the win.
In yesterday’s Super Rugby AU match, the Brumbies crushed the Western Force 42-14.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first