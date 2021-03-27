Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell yesterday set up a crushing 164-run win for New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington, giving the hosts a clean sweep of the series.
Conway blasted 126 from 110 balls and Mitchell finished on 100 not out after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, making 318-6.
Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were all out for 154 after 42.4 overs, with Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 76 the only highlight as eight batsmen failed to reach double figures.
Photo: AFP
Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry did the damage for New Zealand with the ball, taking 5-27 and 4-27 respectively.
Paceman Rubel Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, with 3-70, but the tourists’ attack struggled on a green Basin Reserve wicket.
“We were just not good enough,” Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said. “No doubt the Black Caps played unbelievably well, but we didn’t perform. Sometimes the small things can hurt you, the [dropped] catches and the run-out chances.”
Conway capitalized on the tourists’ woes and his century was just reward for the South Africa-born batsman, who has been in outstanding form since he was first selected for the Blacks Caps late last year.
His performances include 72 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh and an unbeaten 99 when he was left stranded in a T20 match against Australia last month.
Mitchell looked like he would suffer a similar fate in Wellington before scrambling home to bring up his century on the last ball of the innings as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim tried to stump him.
“I was just trying to swing as hard as I could, there were a few played and missed in there,” Mitchell said. “I’ll take them any way they come. It’s just nice to get the job done.”
Both Conway and Mitchell were making only their third one-day appearances for New Zealand after debuting in the series opener against Bangladesh in Dunedin last week.
New Zealand were looking shaky before their arrival after losing three wickets within 13 balls to slump to 57-3.
Tom Latham and Conway consolidated with a 63-run partnership, before the New Zealand skipper departed for 18.
That was the cue for Conway and Mitchell to go on the attack, combining for a 159-run stand that put the match beyond Bangladesh’s reach.
Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar were dismissed in the first five overs and a steady stream of wickets prevented any meaningful partnerships forming.
The teams meet next in a three-match T20 series opening in Hamilton on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday, a patient, unbeaten maiden Test century by Nkrumah Bonner anchored a day of West Indies batting resistance against Sri Lanka as the hosts ground through the fifth and final day of the first Test to get a draw.
Bonner compiled a dogged 113 not out in just over seven hours during which he faced 274 balls, stroking 13 fours and one six. It ensured his team comfortably saved the match at 236-4, having been set an unlikely target of 375.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first