NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday endured a fourth straight defeat since losing superstar LeBron James to injury, falling 109-101 to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.
Philadelphia’s Dwight Howard and Danny Green received the championship rings they won last year with the Lakers before the game, but Howard’s return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles was short-lived as he was ejected at the end of the first quarter after clashing with Montrezl Harrell.
A confrontation between the two ended with Harrell shoving Howard, with both receiving technical fouls. A minute later, Howard strode into Harrell, prompting another shove and a second technical that spelled the end of Howard’s night.
Photo: AP
“Clowns,” was Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ view of the back-and-forth between the two. “It’s ridiculous, on both parts.”
Green starred for the 76ers against his former team, scoring a game-high 28 points as Philadelphia won despite the absence of Joel Embiid, who was still nursing a knee injury.
Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points to lead the Lakers.
Dennis Schroder and Harrell scored 20 each for Los Angeles, who have yet to find a way to win with James sidelined by an ankle sprain and Anthony Davis still “a ways away” from returning from a calf injury, coach Frank Vogel said.
In San Antonio, Texas, the Los Angeles Clippers shrugged off the absence of Kawhi Leonard and the trade of standout reserve Lou Williams to beat the Spurs 98-85.
The Clippers used just eight players in notching their second double-digit win over the Spurs in as many nights.
Leonard had starred on Wednesday, but sat out on Thursday with a sore foot. In his absence, Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Los Angeles, while Paul George added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Clippers notched a fourth straight win.
However, it was a wrench to take to the court without Williams — a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as the league’s top reserve.
He was traded shortly before the deadline in a deal that brought point guard Rajon Rondo to the Clippers from Atlanta.
“Everybody felt it throughout the locker room,” George said. “He’s a presence, not only on the floor, but in the locker room, on the bus — he’s a presence that’s going to be missed.”
In Miami, C.J. McCollum put Portland on the right track and Damian Lillard came through at the end as the Trail Blazers held off a depleted Heat 125-122.
McCollum scored 29 of his 35 points in the first half and Lillard scored 14 of his 22 after the interval — including three free throws in the final second that put the Blazers over the top in a tight back-and-forth battle that featured 24 lead changes — a dozen of them in the final quarter.
In New York, the Knicks rallied from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 106-102.
Alec Burks scored 15 of his 27 points off the bench in the fourth quarter. R.J. Barrett added 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Immanuel Quickley chipped in 16 points for New York — who trailed until the fourth quarter when they outscored Washington 39-24.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points and nine assists, but connected on just eight of 23 shots from the field.
Washington’s Russell Westbrook endured an even worse shooting night, making three of 15 from the field and not a single basket in the second half.
In Sacramento, California, De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 44 points to lead the Kings over the Golden State Warriors 141-119.
Fox made 16 of his 22 shots from the field and handed out seven assists, posting his second 40-point game of the season.
Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points.
Kelly Oubre and Nico Mannion scored 19 each, but it was not enough as Stephen Curry missed a fourth straight game with an injury and Draymond Green was sidelined by an illness.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first