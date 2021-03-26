The Tokyo Olympics torch relay began yesterday after a year’s delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials hoping it will be a “ray of light” amid the disruptions.
Spectators were barred from the departure ceremony and first leg due to restrictions prompted by the pandemic, which forced the Games’ postponement a year ago.
However, people are to line the rest of the route during the 121-day relay, which is to criss-cross Japan and involve 10,000 runners before the torch lights the Olympic cauldron on July 23.
Photo: Reuters
Organizers are hoping that the relay would dispel doubts about holding the Games during a pandemic, and Japanese Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto called the flame “a ray of light at the end of the darkness.”
“This little flame never lost hope and it waited for this day like a cherry blossom bud just about to bloom,” Hashimoto told the ceremony at Fukushima’s J-Village sports complex, which was a base for responding to the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster.
Azusa Iwashimizu, one of Japan’s 2011 World Cup-winning women’s soccer players, was the first to carry the rose-gold, cherry blossom-shaped torch, accompanied by former teammates.
Photo: EPA-EFE
She passed the flame to Fukushima high-school student Asato Owada, who like all the runners wore an official white tracksuit with a red diagonal stripe.
A handful of fans watched the relay from its second section, but with cheering and large crowds banned, the loudest sound came from clicking cameras.
“I think it somewhat lacks excitement because there are rules,” spectator Tetsuya Ozawa told reporters in the town of Naraha. “I think more people would have come and there would have been more excitement if there wasn’t coronavirus.”
However, 10-year-old Tsuzumi Sugeno was thrilled nonetheless.
“This will be a great memory,” Sugeno told reporters.
“I want to become a professional baseball player and play at the Olympics,” he said.
Organizers were making final preparations for the relay last year when the pandemic prompted the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games as major sports around the world ground to a halt.
Overseas spectators are barred from the Games, and limits are likely on domestic fans, so the relay is seen as a vital opportunity to build positive momentum.
The Fukushima launch also puts the spotlight back on the northeastern region of Tohoku, which was affected by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.
The Games were initially billed as the “Recovery Olympics,” showcasing reconstruction in the region.
The relay is to pass through some towns that remain only partially open to the public as radiation decontamination continues.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first