TENNIS
Taiwan’s Jung exits early
Jason Jung of Taiwan on Tuesday was eliminated in qualifying at the Miami Open after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Italian Paolo Lorenzi. Jung on Monday ousted Nicolas Mahut of France in the first round of qualifying, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. His exit meant only one Taiwanese was in the main draw of the men’s singles, with Lu Yen-hsun scheduled to play Sam Querrey of the US shortly after press time last night. Lu had previously faced Querrey three times without success. Meanwhile, Scot Andy Murray withdrew from the tournament after a “freak” groin injury that flared over the weekend.
SOCCER
CONMEBOL seeks protection
CONMEBOL on Tuesday urged FIFA to protect its member federations after the postponement of South America’s latest round of World Cup qualifiers over COVID-19 restrictions. There were meant to be two rounds of CONMEBOL qualifiers this week, but the governing body called them off, because several European clubs threatened not to release their players, fearing they would be subject to quarantine rules and miss club games. “We’re asking [FIFA] president [Gianni] Infantino and FIFA to keep working eagerly to protect our associations and our football,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez told the federation’s annual congress in Paraguay. “We’re the only confederation in the world that maintained its qualification format and it’s because we adhere to the motto of ‘clear rules’ and that’s why we understand matches must be decided on the field of play.” However, Infantino, who took part in the virtual meeting, said that it would be tough to find a solution to the competing interests between Europe and South America. “We’re going to have to agree on the future international calendar in the next few months, in the next year, and here it’s clear that a continent with historical traditions such as South America will play an important role,” he said.
RUGBY UNION
RA head surprised at tour
Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Andy Marinos yesterday said he was surprised by news that the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa is to go ahead as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and was cool on the idea of the Wallabies also traveling there to play Tests. The Lions and South Africa Rugby confirmed that the tour in July and August would go ahead in South Africa. The decision effectively ruled out contingency plans for the UK or Australia to host the series. “This announcement this morning that they’re going to host the Lions tour took me by surprise a little bit,” Marinos told reporters in Sydney. “I don’t know what the structure around that is looking like.” RA had offered to hold the tour in Australia. Marinos said that Australia hoped to host the Rugby Championship with the Springboks included, but was less enthused by the idea of the Wallabies traveling to South Africa. “We need to have those sort of robust conversations with South Africa. What does it mean?” he said. “There’s more of a concern with our guys having to go over and potentially quarantine there than coming back and quarantining over here, which I know the South Africans are going to have to do if they come here.”
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord