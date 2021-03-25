SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Taiwan’s Jung exits early

Jason Jung of Taiwan on Tuesday was eliminated in qualifying at the Miami Open after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Italian Paolo Lorenzi. Jung on Monday ousted Nicolas Mahut of France in the first round of qualifying, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. His exit meant only one Taiwanese was in the main draw of the men’s singles, with Lu Yen-hsun scheduled to play Sam Querrey of the US shortly after press time last night. Lu had previously faced Querrey three times without success. Meanwhile, Scot Andy Murray withdrew from the tournament after a “freak” groin injury that flared over the weekend.

SOCCER

CONMEBOL seeks protection

CONMEBOL on Tuesday urged FIFA to protect its member federations after the postponement of South America’s latest round of World Cup qualifiers over COVID-19 restrictions. There were meant to be two rounds of CONMEBOL qualifiers this week, but the governing body called them off, because several European clubs threatened not to release their players, fearing they would be subject to quarantine rules and miss club games. “We’re asking [FIFA] president [Gianni] Infantino and FIFA to keep working eagerly to protect our associations and our football,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez told the federation’s annual congress in Paraguay. “We’re the only confederation in the world that maintained its qualification format and it’s because we adhere to the motto of ‘clear rules’ and that’s why we understand matches must be decided on the field of play.” However, Infantino, who took part in the virtual meeting, said that it would be tough to find a solution to the competing interests between Europe and South America. “We’re going to have to agree on the future international calendar in the next few months, in the next year, and here it’s clear that a continent with historical traditions such as South America will play an important role,” he said.

RUGBY UNION

RA head surprised at tour

Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Andy Marinos yesterday said he was surprised by news that the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa is to go ahead as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and was cool on the idea of the Wallabies also traveling there to play Tests. The Lions and South Africa Rugby confirmed that the tour in July and August would go ahead in South Africa. The decision effectively ruled out contingency plans for the UK or Australia to host the series. “This announcement this morning that they’re going to host the Lions tour took me by surprise a little bit,” Marinos told reporters in Sydney. “I don’t know what the structure around that is looking like.” RA had offered to hold the tour in Australia. Marinos said that Australia hoped to host the Rugby Championship with the Springboks included, but was less enthused by the idea of the Wallabies traveling to South Africa. “We need to have those sort of robust conversations with South Africa. What does it mean?” he said. “There’s more of a concern with our guys having to go over and potentially quarantine there than coming back and quarantining over here, which I know the South Africans are going to have to do if they come here.”