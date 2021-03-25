Crosby, Wilson hope for clarity on hits

AP





Sidney Crosby and Tom Wilson have found something they agree on after years spent battling on opposite sides of the Penguins-Capitals rivalry.

Crosby, the longtime Pittsburgh captain, broached the topic of NHL players wanting to better understand the line between clean and dirty hits after teammate Brandon Tanev was given a major penalty for a hit on Boston’s Jarred Tinordi that appeared to many to be legal.

After serving a seven-game suspension for boarding, Wilson cited Crosby’s comments when pointing out that there is some confusion around the league.

The Boston Bruins’ Trent Frederic, right, and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals fight during their NHL game in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 5. Photo: AP

“I hope as players we can get some clarity on what’s a good hit and what’s not,” Crosby said. “I know it’s fast, but right now it’s really hard to know what is in fact clean and what’s not, and when you’re out there playing it’s important that you do know that.”

“There’s a lot of guys talking out about it around the game right now, captains on other teams saying things about the physical aspect of the game,” Wilson said,

The history between these two players is dotted with controversy. Wilson has been suspended multiple times for questionable hits, including one that gave Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and a broken jaw.

Crosby has all but called Wilson a headhunter.

This season, Crosby and Wilson appear to be on the same page for once. Each acknowledged that officials have a tough job.

Joshua Smith, who runs the Scouting the Refs Web site that tracks officials’ calls and more, said that players watching replays on iPads on the bench during games has had an effect.

“Guys aren’t just talking about a hit that happened in the first period: They’re watching it, they’re critiquing it on the bench, and they’re talking about it and they’re seeing the replays,” said Smith, who has run the site since 2013. “They’re more informed, and that leads to some sharper criticism.”

The NHL declined comment on player criticism of officiating, which is nothing new in professional sports.

In an interview earlier this season, NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom said that he was pleased with how referees and linesmen were doing, especially given health and safety protocols limiting their time together.

The league also has a video rulebook of examples of various penalties on its site.

There have been 22 major penalties this season, not counting fights.

Some of the 95 fights, of course, have come after big hits, with all divisional play increasing the fisticuffs.

Retired referee Paul Stewart said that the onus is on officials to be in the right position to see potential penalties when they happen.

He said that he was always taught to “look to where your partner isn’t looking” so as not to miss something.

“Positioning is something that needs be constantly coached,” said Stewart, the first American to referee more than 1,000 regular-season NHL games and a 2018 inductee of the US Hockey Hall of Fame. “My suggestion is improve your positioning. Get the fellas to skate closer to the play, and see it and feel it.”