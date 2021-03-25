Phil Kessel and Lawson Crouse on Tuesday rallied Arizona with goals in the third period, while Christian Dvorak got the shoot-out clincher as the Coyotes beat Colorado 5-4, ending the Avalanche’s seven-game winning streak.
Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes in the shoot-out.
Joonas Donskoi scored for the Avalanche, but Nathan McKinnon missed wide right against Adin Hill, who stopped 35 shots as Arizona rallied from a 4-2 deficit.
Photo: AP
Hill is Arizona’s No. 1 goaltender for the moment.
The Coyotes were already without Darcy Kuemper before they placed Antti Raanta on injured reserve, saying that he would be out at least through this month.
“We battled all night. We were down to fumes, guys were hurt,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.
The Coyotes killed off a penalty on Schmaltz in the extra period, with Hill making two outstanding saves during the power play.
Defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Alex Goligoski also scored for Arizona, while Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin scored for Colorado.
Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots for the Avs, who beat Arizona 5-1 on Monday.
The Coyotes were up 2-0 before the Avalanche had a shot on goal.
Chychrun scored his ninth goal of the season 1 minute, 25 seconds into the game, beating Johansson from the left point.
Goligoski scored his first of the season on a feed from Kessel at 4:52.
The high-flying Avalanche began to shift the momentum and scored on the power play at 14:47.
Landeskog scored his 10th of the season on a scrum in front of the net with Chychrun off for tripping.
Rantanen tied it with 1:11 left in the first on a backhand feed from behind the net from McKinnon.
Despite the slow start, the Avs had an 11-8 edge in shots on goal for the period.
Colorado took their first lead with 10.4 seconds left in the second period when Mc
Kinnon’s shot through Landeskog’s screen beat Hill.
Nichuskin scored the Avalanche’s fourth straight goal, redirecting Ryan Graves’ shot from the point at 5:28.
However, just 1:10 later, Crouse put home a rebound to make it a one-goal game again.
“After they made it 4-2, we needed something to go our way,” Tocchet said. “I don’t know if it was magical, but that third goal really got the bench going.”
“We have to play a certain style, I thought we did for most of the game,” he said.
“Just accept who we are and play that style. Everybody contributed in their own way,” he added.
The Coyotes tied it with 11:19 to play when Kessel, after being stopped in front of the net by Johansson, knocked in a rebound.
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Flyers 3, Devils 4
‧ Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2
‧ Predators 2, Red Wings 0
‧ Stars 1, Lightning 2
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord