Coyotes stop Avalanche’s win streak

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona





Phil Kessel and Lawson Crouse on Tuesday rallied Arizona with goals in the third period, while Christian Dvorak got the shoot-out clincher as the Coyotes beat Colorado 5-4, ending the Avalanche’s seven-game winning streak.

Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes in the shoot-out.

Joonas Donskoi scored for the Avalanche, but Nathan McKinnon missed wide right against Adin Hill, who stopped 35 shots as Arizona rallied from a 4-2 deficit.

Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, front, chases the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad defends during their NHL game in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Hill is Arizona’s No. 1 goaltender for the moment.

The Coyotes were already without Darcy Kuemper before they placed Antti Raanta on injured reserve, saying that he would be out at least through this month.

“We battled all night. We were down to fumes, guys were hurt,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

The Coyotes killed off a penalty on Schmaltz in the extra period, with Hill making two outstanding saves during the power play.

Defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Alex Goligoski also scored for Arizona, while Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin scored for Colorado.

Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots for the Avs, who beat Arizona 5-1 on Monday.

The Coyotes were up 2-0 before the Avalanche had a shot on goal.

Chychrun scored his ninth goal of the season 1 minute, 25 seconds into the game, beating Johansson from the left point.

Goligoski scored his first of the season on a feed from Kessel at 4:52.

The high-flying Avalanche began to shift the momentum and scored on the power play at 14:47.

Landeskog scored his 10th of the season on a scrum in front of the net with Chychrun off for tripping.

Rantanen tied it with 1:11 left in the first on a backhand feed from behind the net from McKinnon.

Despite the slow start, the Avs had an 11-8 edge in shots on goal for the period.

Colorado took their first lead with 10.4 seconds left in the second period when Mc

Kinnon’s shot through Landeskog’s screen beat Hill.

Nichuskin scored the Avalanche’s fourth straight goal, redirecting Ryan Graves’ shot from the point at 5:28.

However, just 1:10 later, Crouse put home a rebound to make it a one-goal game again.

“After they made it 4-2, we needed something to go our way,” Tocchet said. “I don’t know if it was magical, but that third goal really got the bench going.”

“We have to play a certain style, I thought we did for most of the game,” he said.

“Just accept who we are and play that style. Everybody contributed in their own way,” he added.

The Coyotes tied it with 11:19 to play when Kessel, after being stopped in front of the net by Johansson, knocked in a rebound.

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Flyers 3, Devils 4

‧ Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2

‧ Predators 2, Red Wings 0

‧ Stars 1, Lightning 2