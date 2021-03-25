Tobias Harris comes up big for Sixers

NO TRADE TALK: Coach Doc Rivers said that Harris did not force his game, rather ‘he kind of just let the game come to him,’ and made plays with his shots and passes

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





The way his Philadelphia 76ers are winning, coach Doc Rivers sees no reason to discuss the trade deadline after Tobias Harris on Tuesday hit a go-ahead jumper with 3 minutes, 44 seconds to play, scored another basket on the next possession, and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Sixers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98.

“My attitude is not to get the highlights, get the praise; it’s to get the win,” Rivers said.

Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, center, holds the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and guard Jordan Poole defend during their NBA game in San Francisco on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Rivers said that he likes how Harris has improved from game to game.

“What I liked about his game tonight, he didn’t force it, he kind of just let the game come to him,” Rivers said. “And he made plays, not just with his shot, but with the pass. Played phenomenal defense.”

Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

The Eastern Conference leaders improved to 31-13 with their ninth victory in 10 games.

“As a group, we’ve won nine out of 10 games, the guys are playing good basketball — no need to talk about it,” Rivers said about today’s trade deadline.

Kelly Oubre Jr had 24 points and 10 rebounds to carry the load for the Warriors, with his name popular in trade conversations.

“He’s coveted,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Jordan Poole added 19 points for the short-handed Warriors, who roared back with a big third quarter after trailing by 24.

“This was a tough loss. We fought till the end,” Andrew Wiggins said. “Nice comeback and all, but we didn’t close at the end.”

Stephen Curry missed his third straight game with a bruised tailbone since falling hard on his backside in a game in Houston on Wednesday last week and would not play for at least a week, Kerr said before the game.

Younger brother Seth Curry of the Sixers also sat out after spraining his left ankle on Wednesday last week in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed his third straight game.

One member of the family delivered with a big night: Their brother-in-law, Damion Lee, scored 16 points for Golden State in 24 minutes off the bench.

Rookie center James Wiseman returned from the NBA’s health and safety protocol after missing three games and would stay in the starting lineup indefinitely, Kerr said.

Philadelphia hit 12 of their initial 22 shots to build a 27-9 lead and were up 35-17 after one quarter.

A moment of silence was held before tipoff for NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who died on Monday at age 86.

