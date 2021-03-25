The way his Philadelphia 76ers are winning, coach Doc Rivers sees no reason to discuss the trade deadline after Tobias Harris on Tuesday hit a go-ahead jumper with 3 minutes, 44 seconds to play, scored another basket on the next possession, and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Sixers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98.
“My attitude is not to get the highlights, get the praise; it’s to get the win,” Rivers said.
Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining.
Photo: AP
Rivers said that he likes how Harris has improved from game to game.
“What I liked about his game tonight, he didn’t force it, he kind of just let the game come to him,” Rivers said. “And he made plays, not just with his shot, but with the pass. Played phenomenal defense.”
Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.
The Eastern Conference leaders improved to 31-13 with their ninth victory in 10 games.
“As a group, we’ve won nine out of 10 games, the guys are playing good basketball — no need to talk about it,” Rivers said about today’s trade deadline.
Kelly Oubre Jr had 24 points and 10 rebounds to carry the load for the Warriors, with his name popular in trade conversations.
“He’s coveted,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Jordan Poole added 19 points for the short-handed Warriors, who roared back with a big third quarter after trailing by 24.
“This was a tough loss. We fought till the end,” Andrew Wiggins said. “Nice comeback and all, but we didn’t close at the end.”
Stephen Curry missed his third straight game with a bruised tailbone since falling hard on his backside in a game in Houston on Wednesday last week and would not play for at least a week, Kerr said before the game.
Younger brother Seth Curry of the Sixers also sat out after spraining his left ankle on Wednesday last week in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed his third straight game.
One member of the family delivered with a big night: Their brother-in-law, Damion Lee, scored 16 points for Golden State in 24 minutes off the bench.
Rookie center James Wiseman returned from the NBA’s health and safety protocol after missing three games and would stay in the starting lineup indefinitely, Kerr said.
Philadelphia hit 12 of their initial 22 shots to build a 27-9 lead and were up 35-17 after one quarter.
A moment of silence was held before tipoff for NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who died on Monday at age 86.
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Pelicans 128, Lakers 111
‧ Heat 100, Suns 110
‧ Magic 99, Nuggets 110
‧ Knicks 131, Wizards 113
‧ Trail Blazers 112, Nets 116
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord