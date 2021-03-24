Keegan Kolesar was at the Vegas Golden Knights’ first development camp in 2017. That was long before the franchise had a practice facility, embarked on a wild inaugural season that finished in the Stanley Cup Final, and before captain Mark Stone arrived in town.
On Monday night, Stone scored twice and Kolesar was the star of the show.
The 23-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal, Robin Lehner made 15 saves and the Golden Knights beat the St Louis Blues 5-1.
Photo: John Locher/Pool Photos-USA Today
“A long time coming,” said Kolesar, who scored on his 21st shot of the season, firing home a rebound after St Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington blocked Nic Hague’s shot from the point.
The goal sent his teammates and the announced crowd of 3,750 into a frenzy in celebration for Kolesar.
“I think my reaction, and the bench reaction, says it all,” Kolesar said. “I think they might have been more excited than I was.”
Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added goals for Vegas, who improved to 4-0-0 on the second of back-to-back games.
One night after having their five-game win streak snapped in Los Angeles, the Golden Knights earned their season-high fifth straight home win while improving to 13-2-1 at home, tying Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders for the most home wins this season.
“There’s no doubt there’s a confidence and composure to the group that, no matter the situation, we know what our game looks like when we’re playing well and we’re not,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “I think the guys have the ability to get back to that game when we need to.”
Vince Dunn scored for the Blues, who were playing their fourth road game in six days. Binnington finished with 30 saves.
“Basically it boils down to they wanted the game more than us,” St Louis coach Craig Berube said. “They dug in more, won more puck battles, made more plays, skated better. That’s why they won the game.”
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Islanders 2, Flyers 1
‧ Rangers 5, Sabres 3
‧ Jets 4, Canucks 0
‧ Wild 2, Ducks 1
‧ Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 0
‧ Avalanche 5, Coyotes 1
‧ Sharks 2, Kings 1
‧ Senators 2, Flames 1
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord