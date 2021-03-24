Kolesar scores first NHL goal, Knights beat Blues 5-1

AP, LAS VEGAS





Keegan Kolesar was at the Vegas Golden Knights’ first development camp in 2017. That was long before the franchise had a practice facility, embarked on a wild inaugural season that finished in the Stanley Cup Final, and before captain Mark Stone arrived in town.

On Monday night, Stone scored twice and Kolesar was the star of the show.

The 23-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal, Robin Lehner made 15 saves and the Golden Knights beat the St Louis Blues 5-1.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, right, celebrates with defenseman Alec Martinez after defeating the St Louis Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday. Photo: John Locher/Pool Photos-USA Today

“A long time coming,” said Kolesar, who scored on his 21st shot of the season, firing home a rebound after St Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington blocked Nic Hague’s shot from the point.

The goal sent his teammates and the announced crowd of 3,750 into a frenzy in celebration for Kolesar.

“I think my reaction, and the bench reaction, says it all,” Kolesar said. “I think they might have been more excited than I was.”

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added goals for Vegas, who improved to 4-0-0 on the second of back-to-back games.

One night after having their five-game win streak snapped in Los Angeles, the Golden Knights earned their season-high fifth straight home win while improving to 13-2-1 at home, tying Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders for the most home wins this season.

“There’s no doubt there’s a confidence and composure to the group that, no matter the situation, we know what our game looks like when we’re playing well and we’re not,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “I think the guys have the ability to get back to that game when we need to.”

Vince Dunn scored for the Blues, who were playing their fourth road game in six days. Binnington finished with 30 saves.

“Basically it boils down to they wanted the game more than us,” St Louis coach Craig Berube said. “They dug in more, won more puck battles, made more plays, skated better. That’s why they won the game.”

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ Islanders 2, Flyers 1

‧ Rangers 5, Sabres 3

‧ Jets 4, Canucks 0

‧ Wild 2, Ducks 1

‧ Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 0

‧ Avalanche 5, Coyotes 1

‧ Sharks 2, Kings 1

‧ Senators 2, Flames 1