Andreas Kron on Monday won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, the young Dane surprising the field by claiming his first senior win ahead of a field that includes Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz.
The 22-year-old was part of a small group of riders who broke away from the peloton with about 10km to go in the 178.5km stage at Calella, Spain, and manage to pip his rivals in the final sprint across the line.
Kron finished ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kamna, Cofidis rider Remy Rochas and Astana- Premier Tech’s Luis Leon Sanchez to claim his breakthrough win as a professional on the first day of the race’s 100th edition.
Photo: AFP
The Lotto Soudal rider is four seconds ahead of Sanchez and six in front of Rochas in the general classification.
His win comes after just half a season in the pro ranks, and his dazed reaction afterward highlighted the surprise nature of the win.
“Winning a World Tour stage is very important in a career. I couldn’t tell you when I started the sprint... Winning here is a fantastic experience,” the breathless rider said at the Costa Brava coastline finish.
Headline riders Carapaz and Froome had a low-key stage, with Ineos Grenadiers’ Carapaz 26 seconds behind Kron in the general classification and four-time Tour de France winner Froome finishing the day in 96th position, more than eight minutes behind Kron.
Israel Start-Up Nation rider Froome said before the start of the stage that he would not be “personally fighting for the victory” in the seven-stage race.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord