Kron seizes a surprise Volta a Catalunya win

AFP, CALELLA, Spain





Andreas Kron on Monday won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, the young Dane surprising the field by claiming his first senior win ahead of a field that includes Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz.

The 22-year-old was part of a small group of riders who broke away from the peloton with about 10km to go in the 178.5km stage at Calella, Spain, and manage to pip his rivals in the final sprint across the line.

Kron finished ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kamna, Cofidis rider Remy Rochas and Astana- Premier Tech’s Luis Leon Sanchez to claim his breakthrough win as a professional on the first day of the race’s 100th edition.

Andreas Kron, right, celebrates after winning the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Calella, Spain, on Monday. Photo: AFP

The Lotto Soudal rider is four seconds ahead of Sanchez and six in front of Rochas in the general classification.

His win comes after just half a season in the pro ranks, and his dazed reaction afterward highlighted the surprise nature of the win.

“Winning a World Tour stage is very important in a career. I couldn’t tell you when I started the sprint... Winning here is a fantastic experience,” the breathless rider said at the Costa Brava coastline finish.

Headline riders Carapaz and Froome had a low-key stage, with Ineos Grenadiers’ Carapaz 26 seconds behind Kron in the general classification and four-time Tour de France winner Froome finishing the day in 96th position, more than eight minutes behind Kron.

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Froome said before the start of the stage that he would not be “personally fighting for the victory” in the seven-stage race.