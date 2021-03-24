Cornwall saves the day for Windies

AFP, NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda





Rahkeem Cornwall on Monday blasted a maiden Test half-century and dominated an eighth-wicket partnership of 90 with Joshua da Silva to lift the West Indies to 268-8 in their first innings, a lead of 99 runs, at the close of the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Outstanding seam bowling by Suranga Lakmal, who claimed his fourth five-wicket innings haul in 64 Tests, had restricted the home side to 171-7 just after tea in reply to the tourists’ first-day effort of 169.

However, the burly Cornwall, selected primarily for his off-spin bowling, but also well-known for his powerful hitting in the domestic game, joined wicketkeeper-batsman Da Silva in first resisting the best efforts of the Sri Lankan bowlers before opening into an array of expansive strokes upon the arrival of the second new ball.

Rahkeem Cornwall of the West Indies, left, hits a six as Niroshan Dickwella of Sri Lanka watches on day two of the first Test at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on Monday. Photo: AFP

His unbeaten 60 came off 79 balls, with two sixes and nine fours embellishing an entertaining innings.

Da Silva, who is already building a reputation in his young international career for featuring in useful lower-order partnerships, was within sight of his second Test half-century when he fell for 46 just minutes before the close of play, caught behind off fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera attempting to ride a lifting delivery over the slip cordon.

“I needed to get some runs, because I haven’t been showing the best I can do with the bat so far,” said Cornwall, reflecting on his innings. “I think we are in a very good position at this stage of the match. We need to come tomorrow and try and make the most of the first hour, then we can set up the match by having something to run at them in the second innings.”

Such a healthy advantage seemed out of the realms of possibility with Lakmal in full flow on the way to outstanding figures of 5-45 off 24 accurate overs.

When he dismissed Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in quick succession after tea to complete the five-wicket haul, the Sri Lankans might have even entertained the prospect of erasing a minimal first innings deficit before the end of the day.

However, their enthusiasm gradually ebbed away as the runs flowed and they now face a challenging prospect on the third day to mount the sort of second innings rearguard that has been almost non-existent on a miserable run which has seen them lose their last four Test matches.