Australia’s Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in New South Wales in 2018.

Hayne, a twice National Rugby League (NRL) Player of the Year, had denied wrongdoing, saying the incident in the woman’s bedroom at her home in Newcastle had been consensual.

The jury at Sydney District Court yesterday found him guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Australia’s Jarryd Hayne, center, carries the ball against Fiji in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Nov. 23, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Action Images / Henry Browne

The 33-year-old was found not guilty of more serious charges of sexual intercourse without consent while recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

Judge Helen Syme granted bail of A$50,000 (US$38,620).

Hayne, who faces a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in jail, is to have a sentencing hearing on May 6 at Newcastle District Court.

The verdict came after his first trial in Newcastle ended in a hung jury in December last year.

The incident happened on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final, when Hayne was in Newcastle for a friend’s stag party.

The court heard that Hayne had negotiated a A$550 taxi fare from Newcastle to Sydney and asked the driver to stop at the woman’s house on the way, following contact with her on social media and via text for about two weeks.

The jury was told that Hayne had tried to kiss her, before becoming “rough” and sexually assaulting her, causing two injuries.

Hayne also had a brief career in the NFL, winning a contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, before quitting the game the following year.

He was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman in California in 2016 after police decided not to charge him over an alleged incident in 2015.

The case was settled in 2019 before going to trial.