United outfoxed, Blues cruise

LIMP EXIT: The loss to the Foxes ended Manchester United’s run of 29 away games without defeat in all domestic competitions since January last year

AFP, LONDON





Leicester City on Sunday sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup as Kelechi Iheanacho’s brace sealed a 3-1 win, while Chelsea face Manchester City in the semi-finals after beating Sheffield United.

Brendan Rodgers’ side can look forward to meeting Southampton in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1981-1982 thanks to Iheanacho’s predatory finishing at the King Power Stadium.

He put Leicester ahead in Rodgers’ 100th game in charge, before Mason Greenwood equalized late in the first half.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, left, scores against Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead and Nigeria striker Iheanacho wrapped up only their second win over United in 23 years and their first since 2014.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup and last reached the final in 1968-1969, head to Wembley next month to face Southampton.

“I’m obviously delighted. It was a great performance. Every aspect of the game was complete,” Rodgers said. “We showed courage to play against one of Europe’s greatest teams. I told the players they were three games from history. Now it’s two.”

United’s limp exit ended their run of 29 away games without defeat in all domestic competitions since losing at Liverpool in January last year.

Without a trophy since the 2016-2017 UEFA Europa League, that competition is now their last realistic chance of winning the first silverware of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

“We didn’t have the spark, but it’s understandable,” Solskjaer said. “We played every three days and been on a great run. It just caught up with us, all the games and travels. Thursday [last week] in Milan was a big night and took a lot of out of us physically. We didn’t have the extra zip, authority and confidence today. We’ve got the Europa League and Premier League to concentrate on. Yes we would’ve liked to go to Wembley, but now all the focus is on the games we do have.”

After reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with a win at AC Milan last week, Solskjaer made five changes and United’s reshuffled lineup never looked comfortable.

Fred paid the price for a woeful mistake in the 24th minute.

When Harry Maguire played a risky ball out to Fred on the edge of the United penalty area, the Brazilian’s panicked response was a weak back-pass toward United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Iheanacho nipped in to intercept it, before rounding Henderson and tapping into the empty net to make it eight goals in his past nine games.

United equalized in the 38th minute when Paul Pogba’s cross was cleverly dummied by Donny van de Beek and Greenwood slammed his shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Lackluster United were still out of sorts and Tielemans put Leicester back in front in the 52nd minute.

The Belgium international ran forward unchecked as United backed off and he took full advantage with a fine low finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Iheanacho killed off United in the 78th minute with a clinical header from Marc Albrighton’s free-kick.

At Stamford Bridge in London, Thomas Tuchel’s much-changed side were below their best, but still earned a potentially thrilling showdown with quadruple chasers Manchester City by beating Sheffield United 2-0.

Oliver Norwood’s 24th-minute own-goal, the midfielder turning Ben Chilwell’s shot into the net, put them on course for the semi-finals.

Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to finish Chilwell’s pass in second-half stoppage-time.

The Blues are back in the FA Cup semi-finals for a fourth time in the past five seasons after losing last year’s final against Arsenal.

Chelsea won the last of the club’s eight FA Cups under Antonio Conte in 2017-2018.

“We had a good first half where we controlled everything. We lost control in the second half. After 14 consecutive matches I could feel we were tired and we made many little mistakes,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel is unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and Chelsea have kept 12 clean sheets in that period, shutting out the opposition in their past seven matches.