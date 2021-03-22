OLYMPICS
UK to open abuse hotline
British athletes competing at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games would be able to report concerns of physical or psychological abuse through an independent hotline service, British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson told the Mail on Sunday. The move came after 17 former gymnasts in the UK last month launched a group-claim lawsuit against the national governing body British Gymnastics alleging a range of abusive behavior. The group, which includes three Olympians, served a “Letter of Claim” on the body, alleging physical and psychological abuse from coaches. “One of the things we are ensuring for when we get to Tokyo is that every athlete knows who they can contact if they have got any issues in that environment,” Anson said.
BASEBALL
Player faces drug charges
A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 9.5kg of methamphetamine and 0.5kg of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag. The Vail Daily on Friday reported that Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies. The MLB Web site said he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. He was ordered held on US$75,000 bond.
TENNIS
Zverev wins tournament
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev on Saturday shook off a slow start to beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and win the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. Germany’s Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had lost his past five matches against the world No. 5 from Greece. “This victory means a lot to me,” said Zverev as he donned the sombrero traditionally given to the winner. He claimed his 14th ATP title, his first this year, and will be one of the men to beat when the Miami Masters starts next week.
SOCCER
Players question punishment
Germany women’s soccer stars on Saturday called for an explanation over why a male coach was apparently ordered to take charge of a female team’s training sessions as part of his punishment for verbally abusing female match officials. The players from the top two divisions issued a joint statement condemning the decision made in a case against Borussia Monchengladbach under-23 team coach Heiko Vogel at the sports court of the West German Football Association (WDFV). Vogel was made to answer at the court following his comments to Vanessa Arlt and Nadine Westerhoff, who were officiating at a game involving his team on Jan. 30. In addition to a 1,500 euros (US$1,792) fine and two-game ban, he was ordered to take charge of six training sessions of a women’s or girls’ team before June 30. “The question arises as to how the training of a women’s or girls’ team can be defined as punishment,” the players said. “There is also no value in offering to compensate for such unsporting behavior by offering to train a women’s team for a few hours.”
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of