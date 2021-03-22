SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

UK to open abuse hotline

British athletes competing at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games would be able to report concerns of physical or psychological abuse through an independent hotline service, British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson told the Mail on Sunday. The move came after 17 former gymnasts in the UK last month launched a group-claim lawsuit against the national governing body British Gymnastics alleging a range of abusive behavior. The group, which includes three Olympians, served a “Letter of Claim” on the body, alleging physical and psychological abuse from coaches. “One of the things we are ensuring for when we get to Tokyo is that every athlete knows who they can contact if they have got any issues in that environment,” Anson said.

BASEBALL

Player faces drug charges

A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 9.5kg of methamphetamine and 0.5kg of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag. The Vail Daily on Friday reported that Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies. The MLB Web site said he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. He was ordered held on US$75,000 bond.

TENNIS

Zverev wins tournament

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev on Saturday shook off a slow start to beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and win the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. Germany’s Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had lost his past five matches against the world No. 5 from Greece. “This victory means a lot to me,” said Zverev as he donned the sombrero traditionally given to the winner. He claimed his 14th ATP title, his first this year, and will be one of the men to beat when the Miami Masters starts next week.

SOCCER

Players question punishment

Germany women’s soccer stars on Saturday called for an explanation over why a male coach was apparently ordered to take charge of a female team’s training sessions as part of his punishment for verbally abusing female match officials. The players from the top two divisions issued a joint statement condemning the decision made in a case against Borussia Monchengladbach under-23 team coach Heiko Vogel at the sports court of the West German Football Association (WDFV). Vogel was made to answer at the court following his comments to Vanessa Arlt and Nadine Westerhoff, who were officiating at a game involving his team on Jan. 30. In addition to a 1,500 euros (US$1,792) fine and two-game ban, he was ordered to take charge of six training sessions of a women’s or girls’ team before June 30. “The question arises as to how the training of a women’s or girls’ team can be defined as punishment,” the players said. “There is also no value in offering to compensate for such unsporting behavior by offering to train a women’s team for a few hours.”