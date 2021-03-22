Australian Matt Jones on Saturday fired a one-under par 69 to seize a three-stroke lead over Americans J.B. Holmes and Aaron Wise after a blustery third round of the US PGA Honda Classic.
The 40-year-old from Sydney, who trailed Wise by six strokes at one stage, was the only player in the final six pairs to finish under par in windy conditions at PGA National.
“It was a very good round,” Jones said. “It was a round of trying to make as many pars as possible and limit the mistakes.
Photo: AFP
“I couldn’t win the tournament today, but I wasn’t going to lose it,” he said.
Jones stood on 10-under 200 after 54 holes at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with about 10,000 spectators watching under Covid-19 safety protocols.
Wise, who led by three when the day began and six after four holes, stumbled to a five-over 75 with four back-nine bogeys, plus a double bogey and a bogey on the front side to share second with Holmes, who shot 67.
“It just played really, really hard,” Wise said. “I honestly felt like I played well. The only thing I didn’t do well was manage the wind. Luckily, with how I played the first two days, I’m still in it.”
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan, among the early finishers, shared fourth on 204 with Americans Sam Ryder and Cameron Tringale.
Pan had the best round of the day, a bogey-free 5-under 65 that included three birdies on the front nine and two more at Nos. 12 and 14, before closing with four consecutive pars into the teeth of the wind.
Additional reporting by Reuters
