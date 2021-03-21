Fulham manager Scott Parker made no attempt to sugarcoat his disappointment at his side’s failure to escape the Premier League’s bottom three after a 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United on Friday.
The London club would have climbed above Newcastle United into 17th spot with a win, but they produced a stuttering display and the opportunity passed them by as they suffered a 10th home defeat of the season.
Fulham remain two points behind Newcastle, but crucially they have played two more games and have only eight games left to save themselves from an immediate return to the Championship.
Photo: AP
“Disappointed tonight, we didn’t deserve anything from the game and the best team won,” Parker said. “We huffed and puffed, and were probably fortunate to go in at 1-1. We have a massive chance just before they scored, but the best team won tonight.”
LA LIGA
AFP, MADRID
Nabil Fekir scored a magnificent individual goal as Real Betis Balompie beat Levante UD 2-0 in La Liga on Friday to boost their European hopes.
The home side were frustrated for long periods by Levante at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but were indebted to a moment of magic from midfielder Fekir with 20 minutes to play.
He collected the ball just inside the Levante half, spinning away from one challenge before beating three more opponents on a mazy 40m run, finishing through the legs of goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.
Juanmi put the result beyond any doubt just five minutes later.
LIGUE 1
AFP, PARIS
AS Monaco rebooted their title hopes, moving to within four points of Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC after a 4-0 win against AS Saint-Etienne on Friday.
SERIE A
AP, PARMA, Italy
Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored twice to help Genoa beat fellow strugglers Parma 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.
Graziano Pelle scored a spectacular opener, but Scamacca was brought on at halftime and turned the match around.
BUNDESLIGA
AP, BERLIN
One goal from Marcel Sabitzer on Friday was enough for RB Leipzig to beat DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 away and keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki