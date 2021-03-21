Fulham’s Parker disappointed over failed escape bid

Reuters, LONDON





Fulham manager Scott Parker made no attempt to sugarcoat his disappointment at his side’s failure to escape the Premier League’s bottom three after a 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United on Friday.

The London club would have climbed above Newcastle United into 17th spot with a win, but they produced a stuttering display and the opportunity passed them by as they suffered a 10th home defeat of the season.

Fulham remain two points behind Newcastle, but crucially they have played two more games and have only eight games left to save themselves from an immediate return to the Championship.

Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich, front, passes as Fulham’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek defends during their Premier League match at Craven Cottage in London on Friday. Photo: AP

“Disappointed tonight, we didn’t deserve anything from the game and the best team won,” Parker said. “We huffed and puffed, and were probably fortunate to go in at 1-1. We have a massive chance just before they scored, but the best team won tonight.”

LA LIGA

AFP, MADRID

Nabil Fekir scored a magnificent individual goal as Real Betis Balompie beat Levante UD 2-0 in La Liga on Friday to boost their European hopes.

The home side were frustrated for long periods by Levante at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but were indebted to a moment of magic from midfielder Fekir with 20 minutes to play.

He collected the ball just inside the Levante half, spinning away from one challenge before beating three more opponents on a mazy 40m run, finishing through the legs of goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

Juanmi put the result beyond any doubt just five minutes later.

LIGUE 1

AFP, PARIS

AS Monaco rebooted their title hopes, moving to within four points of Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC after a 4-0 win against AS Saint-Etienne on Friday.

SERIE A

AP, PARMA, Italy

Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored twice to help Genoa beat fellow strugglers Parma 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Graziano Pelle scored a spectacular opener, but Scamacca was brought on at halftime and turned the match around.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, BERLIN

One goal from Marcel Sabitzer on Friday was enough for RB Leipzig to beat DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 away and keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.