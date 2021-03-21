Boult, Guptill power NZ in opener

AFP, DUNEDIN, New Zealand





New Zealand captain Tom Latham yesterday called it “awesome” as star performers Trent Boult and Martin Guptill powered the Black Caps to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening one-day international in Dunedin.

With swing king Boult moving the ball both ways, New Zealand dismissed Bangladesh for a mediocre 131 and a blistering cameo with the bat by Guptill saw them cut down the target with more than 28 overs to spare.

In New Zealand’s first ODI in 12 months, Boult took 4-27, while Guptill blazed away for 38 off 19 deliveries.

Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill during the first ODI at University Oval in Dunedin, New Zeland, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“We haven’t played for a while and it was about setting the tone, winning the toss and bowling, and I thought Trent and Matt Henry did that great, and for us to chase 130 in 20-odd overs was awesome,” Latham said. “And we know how destructive he [Guptill] can be when he plays like that, and to break the back of the chase was awesome and for the guys to finish it off then was a pretty clinical performance all round.”

All but two of Guptill’s 38 runs came from boundaries, with four sixes and three fours before Taskin Ahmed found a faint edge and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim completed the dismissal.

Devon Conway in his maiden ODI was the other wicket to fall for 27, while opener Henry Nicholls was left 49 not out.

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult, right, bowls as Bangladesh batsman Taskin Ahmed looks on during the first ODI at University Oval in Dunedin, New Zeland, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Nicholls was denied his 12th half century when another debutant, Will Young (11 not out) brought up the winning runs with a boundary.

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent in to bat. Opener and skipper Tamim Iqbal immediately looked to dominate with a six off Boult’s third ball and a four off the second over from Matt Henry.

However, on a ground where the average winning score is in excess of 300, the tourists were soon in trouble when Boult took two wickets in his third over.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill hits the ball out of University Oval during their ODI against Bangladesh in Dunedin, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

He started with the dismissal of Iqbal, trapping him LBW with a straight delivery as the Bangladesh skipper waited for the ball to swing.

New batsman Soumya Sarkar went three balls later without scoring and Bangladesh never recovered.

When the tourists were all out in the 42nd over, Iqbal said that he knew 131 was nowhere near enough.

“There were too many soft dismissals. No doubt, they bowled extremely well, but we played some loose shots. We have ourselves to blame,” he said.

Bangladesh came to New Zealand fresh from a 3-0 series win over the West Indies, but while six Bangladesh batsmen reached double figures, they did not persevere, with Mahmadullah’s 27 from 54 deliveries the top score.

Mushfiqur Rahim (23) was the only other batsman to get past 20.

In addition to Boult’s four-wicket haul, Jimmy Neesham took 2-27 and Mitchell Santner finished with 2-23.