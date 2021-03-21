Queensland Reds hold off improved Western Force

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia





The Queensland Reds yesterday held off an improved Western Force in a tense 26-19 victory to continue their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby AU.

The Reds scored four tries to one and overcame the accurate boot of Force flyhalf Jake McIntyre to prevail in wet conditions at Suncorp Stadium.

Last year’s runners-up have been on a mission, playing an aggressive style that has yielded four straight wins and outright top spot on the five-team ladder at the competition’s halfway point.

It is the Reds’ best start to a season, after a win that continued their home domination, having won nine straight games in Brisbane.

Even though they escaped with the victory, Reds stand-in captain James O’Connor was unimpressed with his team’s performance.

“We found a way to win, but we weren’t clinical and we didn’t stick to our game plan,” said O’Connor, who started his career with the Force.

The Force, who were winless during their return to the competition last year, have been far more competitive this season, but with just one victory under their belt are losing touch with the finals race, where only the top three teams qualify.

“It’s tough to swallow and we are right there, but we let the pressure off a couple of times,” Force captain Brynard Stander said after his team lost their second straight game by single digits.

The Force were on the back foot immediately, with Tate McDermott scoring a try in the ninth minute after the Reds elected to take a scrum from close range.

The Reds, coming off a stirring comeback victory against the ACT Brumbies in a grand final rematch, put the foot down when Hunter Paisami crashed his way through.

The Force hit back when Feleti Kaitu’u bulldozed over the line for a desperately needed try.

The Force resisted a furious Reds rally after the break and hit the lead for the first time when McIntyre nailed a penalty kick.

However, it was short-lived, with Paisami crossing in his second try before Jock Campbell secured a bonus point.