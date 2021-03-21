The Queensland Reds yesterday held off an improved Western Force in a tense 26-19 victory to continue their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby AU.
The Reds scored four tries to one and overcame the accurate boot of Force flyhalf Jake McIntyre to prevail in wet conditions at Suncorp Stadium.
Last year’s runners-up have been on a mission, playing an aggressive style that has yielded four straight wins and outright top spot on the five-team ladder at the competition’s halfway point.
It is the Reds’ best start to a season, after a win that continued their home domination, having won nine straight games in Brisbane.
Even though they escaped with the victory, Reds stand-in captain James O’Connor was unimpressed with his team’s performance.
“We found a way to win, but we weren’t clinical and we didn’t stick to our game plan,” said O’Connor, who started his career with the Force.
The Force, who were winless during their return to the competition last year, have been far more competitive this season, but with just one victory under their belt are losing touch with the finals race, where only the top three teams qualify.
“It’s tough to swallow and we are right there, but we let the pressure off a couple of times,” Force captain Brynard Stander said after his team lost their second straight game by single digits.
The Force were on the back foot immediately, with Tate McDermott scoring a try in the ninth minute after the Reds elected to take a scrum from close range.
The Reds, coming off a stirring comeback victory against the ACT Brumbies in a grand final rematch, put the foot down when Hunter Paisami crashed his way through.
The Force hit back when Feleti Kaitu’u bulldozed over the line for a desperately needed try.
The Force resisted a furious Reds rally after the break and hit the lead for the first time when McIntyre nailed a penalty kick.
However, it was short-lived, with Paisami crossing in his second try before Jock Campbell secured a bonus point.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki