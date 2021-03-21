A late try by Luke Jacobson yesterday saw the Waikato Chiefs snatch a 35-29 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes and snap an 11-match losing steak in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash.
In the battle at the bottom, the Hurricanes, playing on their home ground, held a commanding 26-7 lead at halftime, but by the final whistle they were the only winless side left in the New Zealand competition.
In a frantic finish, 31 points were scored in the closing 25 minutes, including four converted tries by the Chiefs as the Hurricanes fell apart.
At the break, the Chiefs were in danger of a 12th consecutive loss, which would have been a record losing streak by a New Zealand Super Rugby side.
However, when replacement back Chase Tiatia, a former Hurricanes player, took the field, he teamed with Damian McKenzie to produce two tries in two minutes to ignite the Chiefs dramatic burst.
“We never gave up,” a jubilant Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. “It would have been pretty easy after the last 10 or so game to fold when we were three tries down, but I’m really proud of how we stuck to our guns and never game up and fought our way back.”
The result stunned Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. I’m actually lost for words,” he said. “We’ve got to have a hard look at ourselves. Leaking points like that in the second half is not good enough.”
In a clash where defensive lines were often sacrificed to create attacking opportunities, Ngani Laumape emerged as a key figure in establishing the Hurricanes’ first-half dominance.
With the scored locked at 7-7 following converted tries by ’Canes scrumhalf Luke Campbell and Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, Laumape was instrumental in the next three tries as the Hurricanes edged ahead.
He cut through the Chiefs line before sending a long pass to hooker Ricky Riccitelli who scored in the corner.
Laumape followed up with a well-weighted cross-kick for Salesi Rayasi to score in the opposite corner and just before half-time he delivered a well-timed pop pass for Rayasi to score his second try.
When Tiatia took the field he scored one try himself and put Brad Weber in for the second as the gap closed to 26-21. The Chiefs then hit the front with a try to Naitoa Ah Kuoi from a lineout drive.
After a Jordie Barrett penalty regained the lead for the Hurricanes, McKenzie and Tiatia combined again to get the Chiefs up to the line where Jacobson dived over to settle the outcome.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki