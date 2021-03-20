Ben Stokes says England welcome the pressure of today’s “final” against India as they seek to become battle-hardened for this year’s T20 World Cup.
India leveled the five-match T20 series 2-2 when their bowlers stifled England’s run chase of 186, despite Stokes’s defiant 46 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
“In an ideal world we would have loved to have gone into the next game having won the series and it sounds weird saying it, but we got a positive out of losing,” Stokes said after England fell eight runs short. “We go into the next game with a huge amount of pressure on our shoulders as a team because whoever wins that game wins the series. It’s a final.”
Photo: Reuters
Today’s match will again be in an empty stadium in Ahmedabad because of COVID-19, but despite the lack of atmosphere, Stokes said it would still be a good test.
“That’s great for us as a team, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up,” Stokes said. “The more pressure situations we are put into as team, the better we’ll be for it. We want to win and we want to make a habit of winning.”
India host the T20 World Cup in October and November.
Jason Roy hit a quickfire 40 before England hit trouble at 66-3, but Stokes raised his team’s hopes with a 65-run fourth-wicket stand with Jonny Bairstow, who made 25.
However, India bowler Shardul Thakur struck with successive deliveries to send back Stokes and England captain Eoin Morgan, for 4, to derail the chase.
Stokes said England’s failure had been not having a leading batsmen to attack in the final overs.
“One of us had to be there at the end. It’s always frustrating getting out and even more when you feel you’ve got the game in your hands,” the all-rounder said. “We’ve got the World Cup coming up and no doubt we’ll be put in a similar situation at some point in that tournament.”
With England needing 23 from the final over, Jofra Archer gave India a scare by hitting a four and six, and then two no-balls brought the total down further before he became stuck at the non-striker’s end.
Archer returned his T20 best figures of 4-33 and Stokes said he had become a key England weapon.
“He’s a fantastic bowler — he’s got raw pace and a huge amount of skill, and he’s really showing that off this series,” Stokes said. “Bowling at the top of the order and at the death, there’s no harder thing for a bowler to do, but he’s prevailed every time.”
