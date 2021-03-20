Pogba fires United past Milan, Spurs slump

AFP, PARIS





Paul Pogba on Thursday scored the winner on his return from injury as Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 to join Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, while Dinamo Zagreb knocked out Tottenham Hotspur after extra-time in Croatia.

The France midfielder struck the only goal at the San Siro four minutes after replacing Marcus Rashford as a halftime substitute, scooping home after an ugly scramble inside the Milan penalty area.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent reflex save to deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic an equalizer against his old club and secure a 2-1 aggregate victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba controls the ball against AC Milan in their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“We’ve come through a very difficult tie against a fantastic club and we’ve overcome some difficulties,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “We’ve missed Paul, he’s been out for almost two months. He was just getting into his best form. He’s going to give us a big boost for the rest of the season.”

The three-time European champions are one of two English clubs in the draw for the last eight, as Arsenal also qualified, despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos in the second leg.

Youssef El-Arabi’s deflected second-half strike earned Olympiacos another victory at the Emirates, but Arsenal advanced 3-2 on aggregate, avenging their exit to the Greek side on away goals last season.

“Really happy to be through. We had a tough opponent, so happy to be through. Sometimes we have to be fair with ourselves — we were nowhere near the levels we could be,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs crashed out of the competition after surrendering a 2-0 lead from the first leg, with Dinamo forward Mislav Orsic scoring a brilliant hat-trick for the Croatian champions.

Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic resigned this week after being sentenced to four years, eight months in jail for fraud involving Luka Modric’s move to Tottenham and other transfers.

However, Orsic curled in a marvelous shot from the corner of the penalty area to give Dinamo the lead on 62 minutes and then capped off a fine move with a thumping finish to send the match to extra-time.

Orsic completed his treble in style as he ran past three players and hammered a low drive beyond Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the edge of the penalty area on 106 minutes.

Harry Kane nearly snatched a late goal that would have put Spurs through on away goals, but his effort was clawed out by Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as the hosts won 3-2 on aggregate.

“My team didn’t bring to the game the basics of football or life — to respect our jobs and give everything. I can only apologize to the Tottenham supporters,” Mourinho said. “If I forget the last 10 minutes of extra-time, where we did something to get a different result, the 90 minutes and first half of extra-time was one team leaving everything on the pitch. My team didn’t look like it was playing an important match. Another attitude is needed. To say I feel sad is not enough. What I feel is much more than sadness.”

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers finished with nine men in a 2-0 home loss to Slavia Prague, as the Czech side won 3-1 on aggregate.

Peter Olayinka gave Slavia an early lead at Ibrox and Rangers’ hopes of a comeback suffered a double blow when Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun were sent off for the Scottish champions in the second half.

Nicolae Stanciu’s free-kick immediately after Balogun’s dismissal ensured victory for Slavia.

Ajax made sure of their passage to the next round as a David Neres goal and Dusan Tadic penalty rounded off a 5-0 aggregate win over BSC Young Boys.

Gerard Moreno’s double in Spain gave Villarreal a second 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in as many weeks, while Granada extended their debut run in Europe, going through 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss to Norway’s Molde in Budapest.

AS Roma also progressed as a 2-1 victory courtesy of two goals from Borja Mayoral against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev wrapped up a 5-1 win on aggregate.