SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Indonesia calls for probe

Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali yesterday questioned the fairness of the exclusion of the country’s badminton team from the All England Open in Birmingham and called on the national governing body to pursue the matter with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The team were “withdrawn” from the tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday. Indonesian Badminton Association head Agung Firman Sampurna said he respected the decision, but was holding out hope of a reprieve. “We’re still fighting for it; maybe there’s a room open for us at the tournament,” he told reporters. “But if we don’t, we don’t have to feel bad. We’re champions who are postponed.”

RUNNING

Inspirational runner dies

Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died, a member of the family said on Wednesday. He was 80. Dick passed away quietly in his sleep at his Holland, Massachusetts, home on Wednesday morning, Russ Hoyt, another of his sons, said. Dick Hoyt first pushed his son, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. With Rick Hoyt in a specialized wheelchair, he and Dick Hoyt completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick Hoyt, citing health issues, retired in 2014.

FIELD HOCKEY

Report reveals ‘Dysfunction’

An independent review of Australia’s national women’s field hockey team found a “dysfunctional culture” conducive to neither player well-being nor on-field success, Hockey Australia said yesterday. The coach of three-time Olympic champions the Hockeyroos, Paul Gaudoin, resigned on Wednesday ahead of the release of the findings of the report, which Hockey Australia will not be making public in full. “Broadly the review found a dysfunctional culture,” it said in a statement, calling the review “confronting and distressing” for the governing body. The investigation was launched in December last year after allegations of a “toxic culture and bullying” in the program, including incidents of body shaming and homophobia. It said that 29 recommendations in the review would provide a “strong road map” for improvements, but stopped short of a commitment to implement them all.

HORSE RACING

Irish dominate Cheltenham

Tiger Roll and Put The Kettle On were the stars of the show on Wednesday as the Irish took the Cheltenham Festival by storm on St Patrick’s Day, winning six of the seven races. Put The Kettle On won the feature race, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, after a day earlier winning the Champion Hurdle. The winner, nicknamed “Polly” at the stables, made history in becoming the first mare to win the two-mile race. “She’s just a bit crackers the whole time, to be honest — she’s just quite wild, but a real character,” trainer Henry de Bromhead said. Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll silenced the critics who thought his best years were behind him, when he coasted to victory in the Cross Country Chase for the third time.