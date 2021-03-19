BADMINTON
Indonesia calls for probe
Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali yesterday questioned the fairness of the exclusion of the country’s badminton team from the All England Open in Birmingham and called on the national governing body to pursue the matter with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The team were “withdrawn” from the tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday. Indonesian Badminton Association head Agung Firman Sampurna said he respected the decision, but was holding out hope of a reprieve. “We’re still fighting for it; maybe there’s a room open for us at the tournament,” he told reporters. “But if we don’t, we don’t have to feel bad. We’re champions who are postponed.”
RUNNING
Inspirational runner dies
Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died, a member of the family said on Wednesday. He was 80. Dick passed away quietly in his sleep at his Holland, Massachusetts, home on Wednesday morning, Russ Hoyt, another of his sons, said. Dick Hoyt first pushed his son, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. With Rick Hoyt in a specialized wheelchair, he and Dick Hoyt completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick Hoyt, citing health issues, retired in 2014.
FIELD HOCKEY
Report reveals ‘Dysfunction’
An independent review of Australia’s national women’s field hockey team found a “dysfunctional culture” conducive to neither player well-being nor on-field success, Hockey Australia said yesterday. The coach of three-time Olympic champions the Hockeyroos, Paul Gaudoin, resigned on Wednesday ahead of the release of the findings of the report, which Hockey Australia will not be making public in full. “Broadly the review found a dysfunctional culture,” it said in a statement, calling the review “confronting and distressing” for the governing body. The investigation was launched in December last year after allegations of a “toxic culture and bullying” in the program, including incidents of body shaming and homophobia. It said that 29 recommendations in the review would provide a “strong road map” for improvements, but stopped short of a commitment to implement them all.
HORSE RACING
Irish dominate Cheltenham
Tiger Roll and Put The Kettle On were the stars of the show on Wednesday as the Irish took the Cheltenham Festival by storm on St Patrick’s Day, winning six of the seven races. Put The Kettle On won the feature race, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, after a day earlier winning the Champion Hurdle. The winner, nicknamed “Polly” at the stables, made history in becoming the first mare to win the two-mile race. “She’s just a bit crackers the whole time, to be honest — she’s just quite wild, but a real character,” trainer Henry de Bromhead said. Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll silenced the critics who thought his best years were behind him, when he coasted to victory in the Cross Country Chase for the third time.
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
China’s hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying were boosted yesterday when the Asian Football Confederation said the nation would host all the remaining Group A qualifying matches, while Taiwan face a trip to Kuwait to play their remaining three matches. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the Asian qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for this month pushed back to June. Kuwait host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features Taiwan, Australia, Jordan and Nepal. Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts are to
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of