Bucks rally to beat Sixers, as Harden propels Nets

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Eastern Conference heavyweight clash.

Reigning two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, ably defended by Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, struggled early, scoring just four points in the first half as the East-leading 76ers built a 45-31 lead.

Philadelphia, again without injured star Joel Embiid, led by as many as 19.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, goes up for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, center, and Danny Green during the first half of their NBA game in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Milwaukee seized a 78-76 lead with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

From there it was a back-and-forth battle until Antetokounmpo scored 10 straight Bucks points in overtime, a run that included a left-handed drive past Simmons and a step-back jump shot over Dwight Howard, which put the Bucks up 105-98 with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the extra period.

“We didn’t stop playing, we played great defense,” Antetokounmpo said. “We trusted one another, we didn’t put our head down, we kept our composure.”

“We believed in ourselves, and that’s why we were able to come back in the game,” added Antetokounmpo, who added 15 rebounds and five assists, with his run of three straight triple-doubles coming to an end.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for the Sixers.

Simmons had a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, but the 76ers saw their six-game winning streak end and lost Seth Curry in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle.

They finished the night tied atop the East with the Brooklyn Nets, who were propelled by James Harden’s 40-point triple-double in a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Also on Wednesday, it was:

· Kings 121, Wizards 119

· Pistons 116, Raptors 112

· Spurs 106, Bulls 99

· Cavaliers 117, Celtics 110

· Warriors 108, Rockets 94

· Nuggets 129, Hornets 104

· Grizzlies 89, Heat 85

· Mavericks 105, Clippers 89