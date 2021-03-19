Heads of soccer organizations ‘too slow’ to act: review into child abuse

AFP, LONDON





England’s Football Association (FA) was guilty of inexcusable “institutional failings” in delaying the implementation of child safeguarding measures between 1995 and 2000, an independent review of historical sexual abuse published on Wednesday found.

High-profile convictions — including one for serial abuser Barry Bennell in the US in 1995 — should have served as the catalyst for change, the review said.

It took another five years for the association to put adequate processes in place.

“The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child-protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken sufficiently seriously by those involved in the game,” the report said.

“These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse. During this period, the FA did not do enough to keep children safe,” it added.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham issued an apology to all of the survivors of sexual abuse.

There were failings even after 2000, the report said.

It said that no measures were put in place to stop Bennell, who had worked as a youth coach affiliated to Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra and Stoke City, from returning to soccer after his release from prison in 2003.

Bennell was sentenced to 31 years in prison in 2018 for 50 counts of child abuse against 12 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991. Judge Clement Goldstone described Bennell as “the devil incarnate” and he was sentenced to a further four years last year.

The FA was also criticized for failing to look again at allegations against Southampton and Peterborough United youth coach Bob Higgins when the standard of proof in disciplinary cases was lowered in 2003.

Higgins was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of 46 counts of indecent assault against 24 people between 1971 and 1996.

The review, commissioned by the association in 2016 and led by barrister Clive Sheldon, also looked at how the FA and individuals at clubs with links to suspected or convicted abusers dealt with reports of abuse.

It stated that, in some cases, “clubs acted too slowly, or inappropriately” in response to such reports.

The review, which focused on the period from 1970 to 2005, said that data passed to it last year had identified 240 suspects and 692 survivors.

Sheldon said he believes the actual number who were abused, but had not come forward to report it, was far higher.

Manchester City published a report of their own on Wednesday, having commissioned another barrister in 2016 to look into abuse allegations involving the club.

City apologized “publicly and unreservedly” for the “unimaginable suffering” experienced by those who were abused by three individuals named in that report.”

“No one can remove the suffering of those who have experienced sexual abuse as children as a result of their involvement with football,” City’s statement said.

“They were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they endured,” it added.