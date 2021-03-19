Olympics ceremonies head quits over ‘Olympig’ insult

The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women.

Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.

It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month.

Naomi Watanabe poses with BMX rider Rimu Nakamura at an event in Tokyo on May 9, 2019, to promote the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters

In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe, whose mother is Taiwanese, and said he understood his suggestion was inappropriate.

“My idea would be a huge insult to Ms Naomi Watanabe. This can’t be taken back,” he said.

“I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologize to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this,” he added.

Hiroshi Sasaki, then-head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on July 31, 2018. Photo: AFP

Watanabe, in a statement issued through her agency, said she was “surprised” by the remarks.

“I’m happy with my body shape,” she added, calling for a world where “individuals can respect” each other.

Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori last month, told reporters she was “shocked” by Sasaki’s remarks.

“To joke about appearance is very, very inappropriate,” Hashimoto said, adding that she would work quickly to find a replacement for Sasaki.

The scandal erupted on Wednesday evening, when a local magazine reported that Sasaki suggested to colleagues last year that Watanabe could dress up as an “Olympig.”

The proposal, made in a group chat, was immediately rejected by Sasaki’s colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

Watanabe is a feted celebrity in Japan, and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the makeover show Queer Eye.

The comedian and model, who fronts campaigns for products from clothing to skincare, has more than 9 million followers on Instagram.