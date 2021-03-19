The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women.
Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.
It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month.
Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe, whose mother is Taiwanese, and said he understood his suggestion was inappropriate.
“My idea would be a huge insult to Ms Naomi Watanabe. This can’t be taken back,” he said.
“I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologize to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this,” he added.
Photo: AFP
Watanabe, in a statement issued through her agency, said she was “surprised” by the remarks.
“I’m happy with my body shape,” she added, calling for a world where “individuals can respect” each other.
Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori last month, told reporters she was “shocked” by Sasaki’s remarks.
“To joke about appearance is very, very inappropriate,” Hashimoto said, adding that she would work quickly to find a replacement for Sasaki.
The scandal erupted on Wednesday evening, when a local magazine reported that Sasaki suggested to colleagues last year that Watanabe could dress up as an “Olympig.”
The proposal, made in a group chat, was immediately rejected by Sasaki’s colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.
Watanabe is a feted celebrity in Japan, and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the makeover show Queer Eye.
The comedian and model, who fronts campaigns for products from clothing to skincare, has more than 9 million followers on Instagram.
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
China’s hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying were boosted yesterday when the Asian Football Confederation said the nation would host all the remaining Group A qualifying matches, while Taiwan face a trip to Kuwait to play their remaining three matches. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the Asian qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for this month pushed back to June. Kuwait host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features Taiwan, Australia, Jordan and Nepal. Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts are to
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of