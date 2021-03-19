Chelsea cruise into Champions quarters

ADDING UP: Bayern overcame SS Lazio to secure a spot in the last eight, taking them past Barcelona’s tally of 18 Champions League quarter-final appearances

AFP, LONDON





“Super hungry” Chelsea have their sights set on reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel said on Wednesday, after Hakim Ziyech ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in their round-of-16 second leg.

Morocco forward Ziyech grabbed his first goal since October last year to put the hosts ahead in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Emerson came off the bench to score the late goal that sealed a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory over the lackluster La Liga leaders.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, left, vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez during their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Adding to Atletico’s misery, Stefan Savic was sent off in the closing stages for elbowing Antonio Rudiger in the stomach.

While Chelsea were the superior side for long periods, Atletico could justifiably claim they should have had a penalty for Cesar Azpilicueta’s challenge on Yannick Carrasco when the score was still 0-0.

Tuchel said that it could have been a penalty.

“Azpi got a bit frightened because his ball was short, I was a bit frightened as well,” he said.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone added: “We are not looking for excuses. We were beaten by a better team. We tried to press them up the field, but couldn’t attack the way we like.”

That was the only major scare for Chelsea, as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches since Tuchel replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

Tuchel boasts the longest ever unbeaten start by a Chelsea boss after moving past Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Revitalized by Tuchel, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in his brief reign and are on a run of six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

“A very good performance, unbelievable effort. I could feel we totally wanted it,” Tuchel said. “We enjoyed the battle. The guys were totally on and sharp. We were super hungry to go through.”

Leading Chelsea into the last eight for the first time since 2014 is another feather in Tuchel’s cap, as the German eyes a return to the Champions League final following his defeat with Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich last season.

“They play with a special bond. Fixtures and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us,” Tuchel said.

“Quarter-final means there’s only four games [until the final]. It’s a big step and feels excellent,” he added.

Chelsea, who were Champions League winners only once in 2011-2012, had been eliminated in the first knockout stage in their past four appearances.

In Munich, Germany, Bayern cruised into the quarter-finals as a 2-1 win over SS Lazio sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty before a deft chip from his second-half replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage on the night.

Lazio grabbed a consolation when Marco Parolo was left unmarked to head in a late free-kick from close range.

“The win is very important to us. It’s in our DNA that we want to win every game,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich told Sky.

“We played confidently, even if it wasn’t a brilliant performance, and it was annoying to concede a goal,” he added.

Their passage into the last eight takes Bayern past Barcelona’s tally of 18 Champions League quarter-final appearances since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup.