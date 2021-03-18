TNZ savor America’s Cup win

HOME TRIUMPH: There was no late twist, as Team New Zealand rounded the final gate with a 46-second lead, triggering partying on spectator boats and among fans on shore

Reuters





Team New Zealand (TNZ) yesterday won the 36th America’s Cup, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with a dominant 46-second victory in Race 10 off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand.

Defenders TNZ retained the “Auld Mug,” international sport’s oldest trophy, four years after beating Oracle Team USA 7-1 at the 2017 match in Bermuda.

It was their fourth America’s Cup triumph after winning in 1995, 2000 and 2017.

Team New Zealand, left, competes against Luna Rossa Prada in the America’s Cup final in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“It’s unreal. Seeing all the people involved over three-to-four years,” TNZ helmsman Peter Burling said. “How many Kiwis are out here supporting the campaign? Messages from everyone, from the prime minister to high-school kids. It means the world to us.”

“We’re blown away by what we’ve achieved as a group,” Burling added.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that TNZ had made the country proud.

“Team New Zealand have once again made us all so proud by retaining the America’s Cup as New Zealand’s cup,” Ardern said in a statement. “We want to see it all over again in 2023. The government has already agreed that the successful America’s Cup team will be supported to stay together while they plan their next defence of the Auld Mug.”

Italy’s hopes of winning sailing’s showpiece event were dashed again in the nation’s third America’s Cup match, having lost 5-0 to TNZ in 2000 and 4-1 to the US in 1992.

“Fantastic experience — [we] want to congratulate TNZ, who have done a fantastic job,” Luna Rossa cohelmsman Francesco Bruni said. “Also need to congratulate Luna Rossa — we proved to the world that we could do it and, yeah, it was hard luck in the last couple of days, but we did a great job as a team.”

After fierce sailing in Race 9 on Tuesday, the decider ended up a procession for the home yacht, as TNZ’s superior speed left the Italians praying for a mistake from the defenders.

However, there was no late twist, as TNZ rounded the final gate 49 seconds in front of the challengers to cross the finish line in 26 minutes, 8 seconds, triggering partying on spectator boats and among fans crowded on the shore.

The team pumped fists and embraced on the yacht, as Burling sprayed the other crew members with champagne.

It was TNZ’s fifth consecutive race win, having come back from 3-2 down after Race 5.

Race 10 was postponed twice as officials waited for favorable winds, but TNZ wasted little time in throwing down the gauntlet, with a quick tack to the right straight out of the starting gate.

It proved a masterstroke as they carved out an early lead after the first mark and extended it to 9 seconds going into the third leg.

Luna Rossa had a poor exit from the second gate and TNZ’s lead increased to 27 seconds, leaving the Italians needing a mistake from the New Zealanders.

However, the home yacht named Te Rehutai was 4 to 5 knots quicker on the downwind legs and enjoyed stable breezes to the finish.

“We got better and better every race, and today just showed the speed of the boat — sailed nicely and great way to end it,” TNZ flight controller Blair Tuke said. “Really happy to get a good start. We were on the right side of the racetrack... We never really gave them a chance.”