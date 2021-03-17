Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online.
The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes.
The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said.
Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said.
The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of a young boy with his skin peeled off below his neck from boiling water.
The boy’s mother said in the video that the skin on his face had also peeled off and he was bruised.
“Heartache does not even describe our feelings,” said the woman, identified only by her surname, Qiao (喬).
She said that the two teenagers had also stuffed egg yolks into the victims’ noses and burnt their buttocks with a cigarette lighter.
The alleged abuse was widely condemned on the Sina Weibo microblogging platform, with many users calling for the perpetrators to be arrested or banned from competition for life.
Others hit out at what they said was the Hebei sports authorities’ slow handling of the case, with details only emerging now, despite the incidents happening six months ago.
Under China’s rigid state sports system, many athletes believed to have potential are plucked from their families at an early age and put through grueling training regimes.
China’s hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying were boosted yesterday when the Asian Football Confederation said the nation would host all the remaining Group A qualifying matches, while Taiwan face a trip to Kuwait to play their remaining three matches. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the Asian qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for this month pushed back to June. Kuwait host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features Taiwan, Australia, Jordan and Nepal. Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts are to
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates