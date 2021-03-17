Team NZ on brink of victory as Cup delayed

AFP, AUCKLAND, new Zealand





Team New Zealand yesterday reached match point in the America’s Cup, but were denied a chance to clinch the trophy when fickle winds forced the day’s second race to be abandoned.

The hosts staged a come-from-behind win in race nine to extend their lead over Luna Rossa to 6-3, needing just one more victory to seal the best-of-13 series.

However, inconsistent winds meant that race 10 at Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour was held over until today.

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling, left, talks to his team as they head back to port on day six of the America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“We are abandoning for the day, the breeze has gone massively left, and unfortunately we can’t re-lay the course in time,” the race committee said.

The decision provided an anti-climatic end to the day for tens of thousands of Aucklanders who lined the foreshores hoping to see Team New Zealand claim yachting’s most prestigious trophy.

Luna Rossa cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill also expressed frustration, saying that he had wanted the chance to claw back Team New Zealand’s lead.

“We were ready to go,” he said.

In a thrilling opening race, the lead changed five times in shifting winds.

Luna Rossa, desperate to keep the series alive, were in front most of the way before the New Zealanders made a decisive late charge on the fifth leg of six.

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said that he enjoyed the helter-skelter contest, but was coy on the prospect of retaining the trophy the Kiwis won in 2017.

“It’s good fun racing, great to be out here having a battle with a really good team, great to get another win, too,” he said.

Luna Rossa cohelmsman Francesco Bruni was disappointed at the result, but refused to concede the Italians’ campaign was over.

“Unfortunately that was a painful one, but chin up and keep fighting,” he said. “We couldn’t get every shift right and we missed this opportunity.”

Team New Zealand entered the regatta as heavy favorites, but Luna Rossa matched them in the early stages, taking the scores to 3-3.

The hosts then found an extra gear and rode their luck at times to win three in a row, meaning the Italians must capture all four remaining races to lift the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport.