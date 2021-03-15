Tour de France champion and UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar on Saturday surged through snow to the mountain-top finish in the Tirreno-Adriatico to wrest the race lead from Wout van Aert.
The 148km stage from Terni ended with a battle between a group of elite riders up the 14.7km climb to Prati di Tivo.
Slovenia’s Pogacar held off a late pursuit by defending champion Simon Yates to edge the Briton by 6 seconds, with Colombia’s Sergio Higuita leading the remnants of the group of contenders home 29 seconds back.
Photo: AP
Pogacar took over the race lead from Belgium’s Van Aert of Team Jumbo–Visma, who limited the damage by finishing ninth, 45 seconds back, after a gritty ride.
“Today, I had a battle with myself the last few kilometers,” Pogacar said at the finish. “Simon was coming close in the end, but I struggled to the finish. I did everything I could. It was a fast climb. It was a super climb.”
The long final ascent was marked by a string of attacks, including jabs by Tour de France champions and Ineos riders Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas.
Pogacar caught Thomas and then, with 5.6km to go, powered away alone.
“When I went on the attack, I tried to get rid of everyone,” Pogacar said. “I tried to be alone and go my own tempo.”
Team BikeExchange rider Yates finally gave chase, but like his brother, Team Ineos rider Adam Yates, who finished second to Pogacar in the UAE Tour last month, could not quite match him.
Van Aert — who at about 78kg is less suited to climbing than wiry riders such as Pogacar — refused to be distracted by the sudden accelerations of his rivals.
He slogged up the slope at an unwavering tempo, as more natural climbers — such as Colombia’s Bernal, Thomas and French world champion Julian Alaphilippe — all cracked.
“I would have liked to hang on longer,” Van Aert said. “But Tadej started quite early and that was not in my favor. The pressure was on me and I had to pace for myself. I think I did the best I could. Thirty-five seconds is a nice advantage for Tadej, but there are three more stages.”
Bernal and Thomas crossed the line together, 58 seconds after Pogacar.
Pogacar took a 35-second lead over Van Aert in the overall standings, with Higuita of Team Education First jumping to third.
“Every second is good, but tomorrow is a super hard day,” Pogacar said.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the