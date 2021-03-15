Austria’s newly crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger on Saturday won the second World Cup slalom in Are, Switzerland, after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equaling discipline victory.
Liensberger, who upstaged Shiffrin and overall women’s World Cup leader Petra Vlhova at the Cortina world championships last month, timed a combined total of 1 minute, 47.93 seconds over the two runs for her maiden win on the circuit.
“It’s amazing. I’m super proud. It was really my day today,” said the 23-year-old Liensberger, who had nine previous podium finishes. “I just wanted to ski as I know I can and just get the feeling through the gates, just put my energy into it and fly from the start to the finish line.”
Shiffrin, who was fastest down the first leg as she celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday, was second at 0.72 seconds off the lead, her 47th podium finish (36 wins) in her past 51 slalom starts.
However, it was still not the elusive victory that would have seen the American claim a 46th World Cup slalom win to equal the record of most World Cup wins in a single discipline, by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom.
“I was pushing, but Liensberger was just on another level,” Shiffrin said. “Two days, two podiums, some good fighting — it’s been a nice weekend.”
Shiffrin rebounded from a long time off the slopes following the sudden death of her father Jeff last year to win four world medals in Cortina last month, becoming the US skier with the most world titles (six) and world medals (11).
“For me the last year and couple of months, it’s just trying to keep my head above water,” she added. “On paper, it’s my least successful season, but it’s still been quite incredible. There have been some amazing races and a lot of success. I can be happy with that — but not totally satisfied.”
Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was third, at 0.72 second, as the race for the slalom’s small crystal globe heated up: Liensberger, on 590, is now just 22 points behind Vlhova, with Shiffrin third on 575, followed by Michelle Gisin (431) and Holdener (415).
Liensberger, starting with a 0.73 second advantage, piled on the pressure, turning that into a 1.65 second lead, with just Shiffrin to race.
Shiffrin kicked out of the start hut 0.19 second up on the Austrian, but a mistake halfway down the course cost her dearly and she crossed the line in second place.
