Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to scoop Qatar Open

AFP, DOHA





Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ended Roger Federer’s comeback in the quarter-finals, on Saturday beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to win the Qatar Open in Doha and secure a fourth career title.

Their clash was characterized by hot, dusty wind that slowed down their exchanges, but world No. 42 Basilashvili bided his time to snatch the first set in a tiebreak.

Basilashvili penetrated Bautista Agut’s defenses in the sixth game of the second set, winning a crucial breakpoint with a backhand.

Spain’s Sara Sorribes serves to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their Abierto Zapopan women’s singles final in Zapopan, Mexico, on Saturday. Photo: AP

He made simple work of the eighth game to win the trophy on his first championship point after 90 minutes on court.

“I had zero expectations to win the tournament,” 29-year-old Basilashvili said. “It was very tough conditions today. It could have gone either way.”

The tournament will mostly be remembered for Federer’s return to tennis after 13 months out, following knee surgery, mustering a win against Britain’s Dan Evans before falling to Basilashvili.

Federer, who has since pulled out of the Dubai event, now has his eyes set on Wimbledon, where he has won eight of his 20 majors.

On Saturday, the wind blew from left to right in the opening points, with Bautista Agut’s opening serve given a noticeable swerve by the breeze.

Outswing from Bautista Agut’s forehand saw balls that would have ended up well inside the court under normal conditions touching the line.

Basilashvili moved to control the points early, but nine holds of serve in the first set, and with the pair tied at 6-6, the set went to a tiebreak.

He ground it out from the baseline with a backhand delivering him set point, overpowering Bautista Agut’s slice backhand.

The second set was a simpler affair with the Georgian racing ahead to win the set and the tournament.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza was relieved to end her trophy drought on Saturday in Dubai, the Spaniard’s first WTA singles title in almost two years.

The 27-year-old Muguruza had last won a tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, in April 2019.

“It means a lot. It’s never easy to win titles,” Muguruza told reporters after her 7-6(6) 6-3 win over Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

“It doesn’t happen often and I’m excited that it happened now, after a few finals that didn’t go my way — a nice relief to be able to hold a champion’s trophy and not the finalist’s trophy,” she added.

Muguruza is ranked 16th, but leads the WTA tour with 18 victories this season.

ABIERTO ZAPOPAN

AFP, GUADALAJARA, Mexico

Sara Sorribes Tormo regrouped late on Saturday to capture her first WTA Tour title, with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Spain’s Sorribes, ranked 71st in the world and seeded fourth in the hardcourt tournament, buckled down to win the final four games and seal the victory over the big-hitting Canadian, who remains in search of a second career title seven years after she lifted her first at Nuremberg in 2014.

That was the same year Bouchard reached the Wimbledon final, rising as high as fifth in the world, but she has since endured years of disappointment, fighting to return to form after sustaining a concussion when she slipped in the locker room at the 2015 US Open.

Bouchard was playing in her eighth career final and her first since Istanbul last year.

Sorribes, who was in her first WTA final, made it count.

The Spaniard took full advantage of 22 unforced errors from Bouchard in the opening set, making just seven herself and saving all seven break points that she faced.

She opened the second set by breaking Bouchard and when they had traded three straight breaks, Sorribes held to take a 3-1 lead, appearing to be on her way.

However, Bouchard won the next four games, breaking Sorribes at love for a 5-3 lead and a chance to serve to even the match.

Instead, Sorribes roared back, sealing the victory on her first match point with a high volley into open court.