Flyhalf Otere Black yesterday scored a try among 19 points as the Auckland-based Blues beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 39-17 in Super Rugby Aotearoa.
The Blues took a bonus point from the five-tries-to-two win to stay unbeaten after three matches in the New Zealand domestic tournament, while the Highlanders are 2-1 after three games.
The Highlanders were repeatedly penalized at the offside line and at scrums, which cost them.
The Highlanders scored first with a penalty to flyhalf Josh Ioane, before Black’s try, which he also converted, gave the Blues a lead they did not surrender.
Ioane put up a high kick on his own 22 and the Highlanders were not able to recover possession.
The Blues attacked down the left flank through Rieko Ioane, who passed infield to Black for the score.
All Blacks winger Caleb Clark scored from a set piece in the 17th minute to extend the Blues’ lead to 14-3, while winger Rieko Ioane was again involved in the move from an attacking scrum.
A penalty to Black completed scoring in the first half, after which the Blues led 17-3.
Replacement Emoni Narawa came off the bench to score the first try of the second half, with his first touch of the ball put into space by Stephen Perofeta.
Hooker Kurt Eklund dived over from a rolling maul in the 50th minute to make the lead 29-3, after Black’s conversion.
The Blues next face unbeaten and defending champions the Crusaders in the next round.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the