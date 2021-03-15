Blues thrash Highlanders

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





Flyhalf Otere Black yesterday scored a try among 19 points as the Auckland-based Blues beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 39-17 in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Blues took a bonus point from the five-tries-to-two win to stay unbeaten after three matches in the New Zealand domestic tournament, while the Highlanders are 2-1 after three games.

The Highlanders were repeatedly penalized at the offside line and at scrums, which cost them.

The Highlanders scored first with a penalty to flyhalf Josh Ioane, before Black’s try, which he also converted, gave the Blues a lead they did not surrender.

Ioane put up a high kick on his own 22 and the Highlanders were not able to recover possession.

The Blues attacked down the left flank through Rieko Ioane, who passed infield to Black for the score.

All Blacks winger Caleb Clark scored from a set piece in the 17th minute to extend the Blues’ lead to 14-3, while winger Rieko Ioane was again involved in the move from an attacking scrum.

A penalty to Black completed scoring in the first half, after which the Blues led 17-3.

Replacement Emoni Narawa came off the bench to score the first try of the second half, with his first touch of the ball put into space by Stephen Perofeta.

Hooker Kurt Eklund dived over from a rolling maul in the 50th minute to make the lead 29-3, after Black’s conversion.

The Blues next face unbeaten and defending champions the Crusaders in the next round.