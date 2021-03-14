Michael McDowell gripped the wheel of his kart and hung on the best he could as an elementary-school-aged boy bumped him from behind and prepared for the pass.
There was no doubt about it — the most recent Daytona 500 winner was in big trouble.
“I’m not 80 pounds [36kg] anymore,” McDowell said, laughing. “These guys were all over me.”
Photo: AP
The 36-year-old McDowell got a big thrill — and so did a few dozen boys between the aged seven to 16 — when he came back to the kart track in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, where he learned to race when he was growing up a few kilometers away.
It was a typical Thursday night under the lights, with the kids zipping around the asphalt track, having fun, working on their karts and learning the fundamentals of racing.
The only difference? That very large driver in the full Love’s firesuit squeezed behind the wheel of one of the karts.
“It’s still the purest form of motorsports,” McDowell said. “It’s so much fun to come out here, work on your stuff, learn about the feel and learn how to set up a pass. The community of racing. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”
The opportunity to come back to his hometown as the reigning Daytona 500 champion seemed like something that was unthinkable even six weeks ago.
A 100-1 underdog when the race began, McDowell won for the first time in 358 Cup starts after Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap, allowing McDowell to drive through the crash scene for a stunning upset.
McDowell’s still the same humble, self-deprecating guy he was before the win.
He even helped lug his own Daytona 500 trophy across the parking lot before jumping in front of the microphone.
The veteran racer said that he has not changed as a person since the win, but it is still a little surreal.
“Who you are, what you do, it doesn’t really change, but it does give me a chance to have a bigger platform, to help encourage and inspire young racers coming up,” he said.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates