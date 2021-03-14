Daytona winner Michael McDowell goes karting

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona





Michael McDowell gripped the wheel of his kart and hung on the best he could as an elementary-school-aged boy bumped him from behind and prepared for the pass.

There was no doubt about it — the most recent Daytona 500 winner was in big trouble.

“I’m not 80 pounds [36kg] anymore,” McDowell said, laughing. “These guys were all over me.”

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell prepares for a kart race in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday. Photo: AP

The 36-year-old McDowell got a big thrill — and so did a few dozen boys between the aged seven to 16 — when he came back to the kart track in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, where he learned to race when he was growing up a few kilometers away.

It was a typical Thursday night under the lights, with the kids zipping around the asphalt track, having fun, working on their karts and learning the fundamentals of racing.

The only difference? That very large driver in the full Love’s firesuit squeezed behind the wheel of one of the karts.

“It’s still the purest form of motorsports,” McDowell said. “It’s so much fun to come out here, work on your stuff, learn about the feel and learn how to set up a pass. The community of racing. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”

The opportunity to come back to his hometown as the reigning Daytona 500 champion seemed like something that was unthinkable even six weeks ago.

A 100-1 underdog when the race began, McDowell won for the first time in 358 Cup starts after Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap, allowing McDowell to drive through the crash scene for a stunning upset.

McDowell’s still the same humble, self-deprecating guy he was before the win.

He even helped lug his own Daytona 500 trophy across the parking lot before jumping in front of the microphone.

The veteran racer said that he has not changed as a person since the win, but it is still a little surreal.

“Who you are, what you do, it doesn’t really change, but it does give me a chance to have a bigger platform, to help encourage and inspire young racers coming up,” he said.