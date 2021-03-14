Devan Dubnyk on Friday made 34 saves for his 33rd career shutout, while Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose’s lineup as the Sharks dominated the Anaheim Ducks 6-0.
“He made a couple good saves and that gave us confidence throughout the game,” San Jose coach Bob Boughner said of Dubnyk. “You saw guys sticking up for him and blocking shots at the end of the game. Instead of forcing plays, we were getting pucks deep.”
The Sharks, who had 10 players with a goal or an assist, won by six or more goals for the first time since an 8-2 win over Philadelphia in October 2018.
Photo: AP
Kevin Labanc had a goal and two assists, while Timo Meier and Evander Kane also had a goal and an assist. Erik Karlsson and Fredrik Handemark also had goals.
Dubnyk, acquired from the Minnesota Wild during the off-season, got his first shutout since Dec. 23, 2019, against the Calgary Flames.
He blanked a Ducks squad who are averaging a league-low 2.18 goals per game.
Photo: AP
Dubnyk’s best stop of the night came early in the second period, when he made a pad save with Max Comtois positioned right in front of the goal.
Shortly after Dubnyk’s save, Kane got a centering pass from Brent Burns and tipped it into the net to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead.
“It was awesome. We played hard and didn’t sit back,” Dubnyk said. “I was able to move around and saw the puck well. I wanted to give the guys a sense of calm back there and it was nice for them to feel that on the bench.”
Hertl missed six games after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 list on Feb. 24.
He said he experienced headaches and a fever for a couple days after testing positive.
The Czech center opened the scoring eight minutes in with a power-play goal when his shot hit the short side of the post and then deflected off John Gibson’s back and into the net.
“I felt pretty good out there,” Hertl said. “We had a lot of good chances and were getting pucks into the net.”
Gibson allowed five goals on 24 shots before being lifted midway into the third period.
It is the third straight game he has given up five goals and only the second time in his career he has allowed five or more in that span.
The Sharks chased Gibson with three goals in a 3 minute, 18 second span of the third period.
Karlsson had a power-play goal in traffic from the point at 5:58, Meier went top shelf from the left faceoff circle eight minutes into the period and Labanc put a wrist shot into an open net after Gibson was caught out of position.
“We chose to play alone and play outside the structure, tried to get two goals at once and you can’t do that,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “If you don’t play together and within the structure and go out there like a subcontractor, it is going to end up like that.”
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Wild 4, Coyotes 0
‧ Avalanche 2, Kings 0
‧ Blues 4, Golden Knights 5
‧ Oilers 6, Senators 2
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates