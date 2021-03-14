The newly minted world No. 1 mixed doubles pair of Cheng I-ching and Lin Yun-ju yesterday won the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Star Contender tournament in Doha.
The Taiwanese duo, who rose four spots to the top ranking after winning the Contender tournament a week earlier, beat world No. 5 South Koreans Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Sang-su 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6).
The second title met the goal set by their US coach, Zheng Jiaqi, before they arrved in Doha for the two tournaments.
The US$400,000 Star Contender tournament was part of the International Table Tennis Federation’s new branding formally introduced this year for its global events.
Despite their performance as a team, neither player did well in their respective singles.
Cheng only made it to the round of 16 in the women’s singles and Lin was stopped in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles.
Before Doha, they competed at the China Table Tennis Super League in December last year as part of their training.
In the men’s doubles, Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Chien-an of Taiwan were stopped in the semi-finals on Thursday by Jeoung Young-sik and Lee Sang-su of South Korea, losing 2-3 (12-10, 11,9, 11-13, 8-11, 5-11).
In the women’s doubles on Wednesday, Cheng Hsien-tzu and Chen Szu-yu lost to Japan’s Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi 0-3 (9-11, 6-11, 8-11) in the quarter-finals.
China, which is set to be a hub hosting upcoming tournaments, last month announced that it would not send its players abroad before the Tokyo Olympics in July, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doha is to host two Olympic qualification tournaments from today to Saturday, although Taiwan has already booked places in the men’s and women’s singles and team events, as well as a spot for Lin and Cheng in the mixed doubles at the Tokyo Games.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates