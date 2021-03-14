Zimbabwe resist, but Afghanistan eye last-day win

Afghanistan yesterday were left needing just three wickets to leave a small total to knock off and win the second Test in Abu Dhabi, but faced a determined Zimbabwe rearguard that sent the match into its final day.

Afghanistan lead by eight runs, but Sean Williams (103 not out) and Donald Tiripano (63 not out) were standing in their way after their top order left them a mountain to climb at 142-7.

The pair had added 124 to take Zimbabwe to 266-7, although they face another tough with the bat today to have any hope of a series-winning draw.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis celebrates reaching 100 during their one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Legbreak bowler Rashid Khan had taken 5-105 as Afghanistan search for their third Test victory in their sixth match.

WINDIES V SRI LANKA

AFP, NORTH SOUND,

Antigua and Barbuda

Opener Evin Lewis on Friday smashed a century as the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second one-day international to wrap-up the series with one game left.

Lewis finished on 103 with Shai Hope making 84 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The last match in the series is to be played at the same venue today.

INDIA V ENGLAND

APF, AHMEDABAD, India

Jason Roy and Jofra Archer on Friday played the lead roles as England thrashed India by eight wickets in the opening Twenty20 interntional.

Chasing a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Roy and Jos Buttler put on 72 in a blazing opening stand, with Roy hitting three sixes and four fours in a spectacular return to form.

“I’ll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day,” Roy said.