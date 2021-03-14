Afghanistan yesterday were left needing just three wickets to leave a small total to knock off and win the second Test in Abu Dhabi, but faced a determined Zimbabwe rearguard that sent the match into its final day.
Afghanistan lead by eight runs, but Sean Williams (103 not out) and Donald Tiripano (63 not out) were standing in their way after their top order left them a mountain to climb at 142-7.
The pair had added 124 to take Zimbabwe to 266-7, although they face another tough with the bat today to have any hope of a series-winning draw.
Photo: AFP
Legbreak bowler Rashid Khan had taken 5-105 as Afghanistan search for their third Test victory in their sixth match.
WINDIES V SRI LANKA
AFP, NORTH SOUND,
Antigua and Barbuda
Opener Evin Lewis on Friday smashed a century as the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second one-day international to wrap-up the series with one game left.
Lewis finished on 103 with Shai Hope making 84 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
The last match in the series is to be played at the same venue today.
INDIA V ENGLAND
APF, AHMEDABAD, India
Jason Roy and Jofra Archer on Friday played the lead roles as England thrashed India by eight wickets in the opening Twenty20 interntional.
Chasing a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Roy and Jos Buttler put on 72 in a blazing opening stand, with Roy hitting three sixes and four fours in a spectacular return to form.
“I’ll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day,” Roy said.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates