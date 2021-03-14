Team NZ reach top gear to level Cup series 3-3

Reuters





Holders Team New Zealand roared back to beat Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in the 36th America’s Cup off Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday, after the Italian team dominated the day’s opening race.

Team NZ’s Te Rehutai hit speeds of more than 40 knots (74kph) in the second race to cross the line in 27 minutes, 27 seconds, 1 minute, 41 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa, delighting most of the roughly 15,000 fans on the quay and about 2,000 spectator boats by the course.

“That was a good one, to have the boat speed like that,” Team NZ flight controller Blair Tuke said. “The big speed difference was very pleasing and just like yesterday [Friday], a really good reply from the guys. A good way to finish another tight day.”

Team New Zealand’s Te Rehutai sails during race 6 of the America’s Cup on the Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“There’s still a lot to do; it’s a tight battle,” Tuke said.

It was the perfect response from TNZ, who lost the first race by 18 seconds after a poor start in which they were forced to delay and could not get up on their foils.

Luna Rossa led throughout following a starboard entry to finish in 29:05.

New Zealand flags wave from a spectator boat at the America’s Cup on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

It was the first time in the match that a team had won after starting from the starboard side after the previous four races were won by the vessel that started from the port side.

Luna Rossa, which excels in light winds, failed to build on the advantage and cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was left to rue a slow start that cost them the second race.

“We were happy with our positioning; unfortunately we got caught in a light spot and couldn’t get the boat going back to the line, almost a reversal of the first race,” Spithill said. “Not a lot of passing lines from then on. It’s just one of those things. It’s a bit of a minefield out there from the start box and we couldn’t get the boat to accelerate.

The teams are to face off in two races today in the best-of-13 series for the oldest trophy in international sport — the 170-year-old Auld Mug — with stronger winds predicted.