The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday continued their domination of Super Rugby Aotearoa as they inflicted an unwanted record on a hapless Waikato Chiefs with a 39-17 victory in Christchurch.
The six-tries-to-one, bonus-point win kept the unbeaten Crusaders at the top of the ladder with their third win from as many matches, while the Chiefs continued a losing streak that began last year to equal the record 11 consecutive defeats by a New Zealand Super side held by the 2012-2013 Otago Highlanders.
The determination of the Chiefs to avoid another loss catapulted them to an early 10-point lead before they surrendered 39 unanswered points.
After slipping behind 11-10, they twice won turnover ball from a rampant Crusaders pack in the run-up to halftime, but the game finally slipped away from them with a disputed penalty try soon after the resumption.
Crusaders captain Scott Barrett put the secret to his side’s success down to their desire to run the ball.
“The easy thing is to kick it, but we’ve seen teams holding the ball, building pressure more often than not come out on top, so we’re looking to build phases, build pressure and hopefully points,” Barrett said.
The Chiefs need to beat the Wellington Hurricanes next week to avoid holding the losing record outright, and captain Brad Weber voiced confidence that they could do that.
“Never once in that game did anyone drop a lip or think we were out of it,” Weber said.
“The belief was always there, and jeez we do a lot of good things in 80 minutes and we’ve just got to put more and more of them together and we’ll get a result,” he said.
Damian McKenzie contributed all of the Chiefs’ early points with a converted try and a penalty.
The Crusaders struck back when utility David Havili set up Leicester Fainga’anuku, who scored in acrobatic fashion in the corner as McKenzie bundled him over the sideline.
When the Crusaders’ powerful pack could not muscle their way over the line, they needed two Richie Mo’unga penalties to take the lead before halftime.
The penalty try early in the second half propelled the Crusaders to an 18-10 lead after the television match official ruled an apparent forward pass from Mo’unga in the lead-up actually came off a Chiefs player’s arm.
However, television replays indicated that Chiefs’ defender Weber had hit Mo’unga’s arm and not the ball.
There was no doubting further tries to Will Jordan, Whetu Douglas and Mitchell Dunshea, before Etene Nanai-Seturo scored a late consolation try for the Chiefs.
In Super Rugby AU, the Queensland Reds overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat the ACT Brumbies 40-38.
With less than two minutes remaining, Wallabies center Jordan Petaia scored a try from a Hunter Paisami grubber and flyhalf James O’Connor kicked the conversion for the two-point win.
Additional reporting by AP
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates